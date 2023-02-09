Read full article on original website
DRISCOLL ISSUES UPDATE ON RACIST SNAPCHAT INCIDENT
After a racist incident surfaced during Wednesday night’s basketball games, IUP’s President published an update detailing how the university plans on moving forward. In a video released Friday afternoon on IUP’s website, Dr. Michael Driscoll reassured students and community members that he, along with university officials, continue to gather input from students on the incident, and he also encouraged students to familiarize themselves with resources put in place to deal with these types of incidents, such as the Office of Social Equity and Title IX.
IUP students looking forward to academics, events as semester progresses
As the semester kicks into high gear, there is a lot that IUP students are looking forward to. Whether it pertains to student life or academics, students have a lot of plans in order for the semester. There are many students on campus who, along with their own personal interests,...
'College Now' program gives high school students a chance to earn early associate's degree
When Jacinda Floyd first heard about the “College Now” program at Westmoreland County Community College during her freshman year at Franklin Regional Senior High School, she said she “kind of overlooked it.”. “I was thinking, ‘I’m a freshman and have a lot of time to go before...
Austin Davis makes history as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS, left, was sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor on Jan. 17. By his side is the state’s Second Lady, Blayre Holmes Davis, Austin Davis’ wife. Lee Street. In McKeesport. That’s where Austin Davis lived, going to and from McKeesport Area High School as an...
WBB: IUP 'finds a way' to sneak past Clarion, wins third straight
CLARION - It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t smooth, but with major contributions from their star senior, the IUP women’s basketball team got it done. Alana Cardona led four IUP players with 17 points, including back-to-back clutch buckets in the closing minutes to help the Crimson Hawks spoil Clarion’s senior day and hold on for a 69-65 win.
Laurel Highlands teacher faces multiple charges after investigation reveals inappropriate relationship with student
A Laurel Highlands High School math teacher is facing wiretapping charges. Detectives found over 6,000 texts between teacher Ashley Thurby Kolesar and a 17-year-old student over a four-month period.
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Mourners honor slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski
Brittany Weaver of Monessen broke down in tears Sunday afternoon en route to pay her respects to slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport was killed in the line of duty Feb. 6 while responding to a domestic/ mental health incident in the city. Weaver, 33, worked...
1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland
At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland.
State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
19 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Try Today
It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh knows a thing or two about how to make and serve great food. The community of restaurant owners are always excited to welcome new people to Pennsylvania with promises of dreamy food and tasty drinks. The Guy Mitchell song about Pittsburgh fails to...
Coach, 72, helps keep Penn Hills fitness team in tiptop shape
Bob Martini’s energy is infectious. When it comes to fitness — or talking about it — it’s not hard to see why the 72-year-old Penn Hills resident has been able to keep the physical fitness team at the high school together. Usually after he works out...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs
The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
Pitt withdraws from participating in U.S. News & World Report law school rankings
The University of Pittsburgh said Friday it will withdraw from participating in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, joining a revolt now spreading nationally among public and private schools over the rankings’ methodology. The U.S. News Best Law Schools ranking system “is systematically flawed and harmful...
Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police
A Bethel Park man is being charged for allegedly driving to the Bethel Park police station while intoxicated to confront officers about a previous interaction.
MBB: Hawks hold off upset-minded Clarion, clinch share of division title
CLARION – A win is a win. Regardless of the opposing team’s record or how poorly you feel you played. It all counts the same, though some victories still feel like anything but. The IUP men’s basketball team came from behind to avoid being upset by three-win Clarion...
Pittsburgh police locate missing 17-year-old
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.
