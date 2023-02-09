ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdadradio.com

DRISCOLL ISSUES UPDATE ON RACIST SNAPCHAT INCIDENT

After a racist incident surfaced during Wednesday night’s basketball games, IUP’s President published an update detailing how the university plans on moving forward. In a video released Friday afternoon on IUP’s website, Dr. Michael Driscoll reassured students and community members that he, along with university officials, continue to gather input from students on the incident, and he also encouraged students to familiarize themselves with resources put in place to deal with these types of incidents, such as the Office of Social Equity and Title IX.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

WBB: IUP 'finds a way' to sneak past Clarion, wins third straight

CLARION - It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t smooth, but with major contributions from their star senior, the IUP women’s basketball team got it done. Alana Cardona led four IUP players with 17 points, including back-to-back clutch buckets in the closing minutes to help the Crimson Hawks spoil Clarion’s senior day and hold on for a 69-65 win.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

State approves first Black-owned pre-apprenticeship program in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute has been approved as the city’s first Black-owned, state-certified pre-apprentice program for the skilled trades. The APRI’s “Breaking the Chains of Poverty” program is designed to help people build the skills necessary to earn a career in the building and construction trades, manufacturing and emerging energy industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
allamericanatlas.com

19 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Try Today

It’s safe to say that Pittsburgh knows a thing or two about how to make and serve great food. The community of restaurant owners are always excited to welcome new people to Pennsylvania with promises of dreamy food and tasty drinks. The Guy Mitchell song about Pittsburgh fails to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach, 72, helps keep Penn Hills fitness team in tiptop shape

Bob Martini’s energy is infectious. When it comes to fitness — or talking about it — it’s not hard to see why the 72-year-old Penn Hills resident has been able to keep the physical fitness team at the high school together. Usually after he works out...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs

The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PennLive.com

‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week

The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
TYRONE, PA

