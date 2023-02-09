After an 82-76 overtime victory over Sacramento State, the Vandals sat at 9-17 (3-9). Eastern came in on a 14-game winning streak, coming out on top in all their conference games. Despite keeping up with the Eagles all game, the Vandals fell apart in the final two minutes. Eastern went on a 13-6 run to get a hard-fought 73-66 victory in an almost sold out ICCU Arena.

CHENEY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO