Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Related
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo
The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
Is This The Most Underrated Fish Fry in Western New York?
We're just about halfway through the month of February, which means we're getting closer to the start of spring, which is five weeks away. We can look forward to the start of warmer weather and another thing that happens this time of year is the start of Lent. Lent begins...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
buffalorising.com
Bethune Lofts Condo Sales Begin
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is seeking to fill unmet need for affordable city condominiums. The company is converting 87 apartments in its Bethune Lofts complex at 2917 Main Street into condominiums. Pricing starts in the mid-$100’s to high $300’s. The building, adjacent to Bennett High School and one block from the LaSalle light rail station, was converted to residential in 2013.
Big News About Gas/Diesel Prices In Buffalo, New York
The forecast is calling for the temperatures in the Buffalo, New York area to be much warmer than normal over the next few days. The long, cold days that we are used to are not anywhere to be seen. Perhaps you find you are driving more these days? There may be some good news.
Gordie Harper Bazaar in Newfane Gets Brand New Owners
Gordie Harper's Bazaar in Newfane was set to close on January 1st this year, but some new people stepped in and are taking the reins! The former owners have called it quits and luckily one family swooped in to become new owners and new managers. Take a look at the announcement post!
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
wearebuffalo.net
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished
The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people spent their Saturday afternoon at Buffalo RiverWorks, which hosted Totally Sweet Buffalo's annual Winter Fest. The free event featured roughly 75 vendors, ice skating, food and drinks, and other entertainment. This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took...
These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022
The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
Club Marcella shooting “completely covered” on camera, councilman says
Saying he is "heartbroken" over the weekend shooting at a night club in his district, Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said the owners of Club Marcella are sharing video footage with police.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Williamsville students learn from legends about being a band
It was this past Friday when members of the band Cobraz took part in a mentoring session with Buffalo Music Hall of Famers Jessie Galante, Kenny Hawkins and Ken Kaufman.
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
Woman dead, son hospitalized after jumping into Niagara Gorge near Terrapin Point
Mercy Flight and Niagara Falls fire crews are among the first responders at the scene.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
wearebuffalo.net
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo clergy signal opposition to proposed menthol cigarette ban in New York
The proposed ban on flavored tobacco products in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan has drawn opposition from members of the clergy, who in a letter set to be released later on Monday pointed to civil rights and criminal justice concerns with the implications of banning menthol cigarettes in New York.
