CNY News

Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo

The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Bethune Lofts Condo Sales Begin

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is seeking to fill unmet need for affordable city condominiums. The company is converting 87 apartments in its Bethune Lofts complex at 2917 Main Street into condominiums. Pricing starts in the mid-$100’s to high $300’s. The building, adjacent to Bennett High School and one block from the LaSalle light rail station, was converted to residential in 2013.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
wearebuffalo.net

WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people spent their Saturday afternoon at Buffalo RiverWorks, which hosted Totally Sweet Buffalo's annual Winter Fest. The free event featured roughly 75 vendors, ice skating, food and drinks, and other entertainment. This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022

The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]

This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
EAST AURORA, NY
wearebuffalo.net

45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York

This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo clergy signal opposition to proposed menthol cigarette ban in New York

The proposed ban on flavored tobacco products in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan has drawn opposition from members of the clergy, who in a letter set to be released later on Monday pointed to civil rights and criminal justice concerns with the implications of banning menthol cigarettes in New York.
