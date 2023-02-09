Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York
Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
Alleged Erie home invader stabbed, arrested
One person is in custody following a late night stabbing. The suspect is facing several charges for trespassing. Calls went out for a possible stabbing around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 9th Street. According to Erie Police, one person was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home. The suspect was stabbed […]
Early Morning Fire in Olean Displaces Resident
OLEAN, NY — A fire at 118 Orleans Ave. early Friday morning left the sole occupant of the structure displaced, according to a news release from the City of Olean Fire Department. When fire crews responded to a 1:20 a.m. alert, they found flames on the structure’s west side and smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital. He received assistance from the Red Cross. The City of Olean Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire. According to the release, functional smoke detectors alerted the occupant while he was asleep.
Erie Police investigating overnight rollover crash in east Erie
Erie City Police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident early Saturday morning. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle rolled over in the 4400 block of Pine Avenue in Erie. According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 1:07 Saturday morning. The vehicle was traveling […]
Crews respond to early morning rollover crash in west Millcreek
West Ridge Fire Department was called out for a reported accident at Sterrettania Road and Pepperwood Circle. According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call came in just before 12:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over trapping the driver. Once freed, they were transported to UPMC Hamot. No […]
Two charged in drug bust
Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier
There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
