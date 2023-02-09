Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Is This The Most Underrated Fish Fry in Western New York?
We're just about halfway through the month of February, which means we're getting closer to the start of spring, which is five weeks away. We can look forward to the start of warmer weather and another thing that happens this time of year is the start of Lent. Lent begins...
wnynewsnow.com
Alternative Ice Castle On Stand-by For Mayville Winter Festival
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Due to mild-temperatures this week, an alternative ice castle is on stand-by for this weekend’s Mayville Winter Festival. The centerpiece of this annual wintertime tradition, hosted by the Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce, is built by volunteers each year harvesting lake ice.
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo
The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
Big News About Gas/Diesel Prices In Buffalo, New York
The forecast is calling for the temperatures in the Buffalo, New York area to be much warmer than normal over the next few days. The long, cold days that we are used to are not anywhere to be seen. Perhaps you find you are driving more these days? There may be some good news.
Woman dead, son hospitalized after jumping into Niagara Gorge near Terrapin Point
Mercy Flight and Niagara Falls fire crews are among the first responders at the scene.
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
buffalorising.com
Bethune Lofts Condo Sales Begin
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is seeking to fill unmet need for affordable city condominiums. The company is converting 87 apartments in its Bethune Lofts complex at 2917 Main Street into condominiums. Pricing starts in the mid-$100’s to high $300’s. The building, adjacent to Bennett High School and one block from the LaSalle light rail station, was converted to residential in 2013.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
As the election season in New York begins to kick off, there have already been some ripples in Buffalo politics that have caused a few people to pay a little more attention and others to show more interest in running for elected office. It seemed to get started when Buffalo...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022
The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
BPD releases video of woman being pulled from Niagara River near Bird Island Pier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo police officers rescued a 22-year-old woman from the Niagara River at Broderick Park near Bird Island Pier on Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman had fallen through ice and officers used a flotation device to bring her to safety. On Sunday, […]
Shooting victim Shaquelle Walker, Jr. honored with community room dedication
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A community room at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's Ferry-Grider homes was dedicated on Saturday in honor of Shaquelle Walker, Jr. Shaquelle was the 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in July of 2021. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says it was...
wesb.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested on Randolph Warrant
A Jamestown woman was arrested on a warrant in Cold Spring Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Alexandria V. Renner on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Randolph Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Deadly shooting inside Club Marcella in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred overnight at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
