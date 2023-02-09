ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wnynewsnow.com

Alternative Ice Castle On Stand-by For Mayville Winter Festival

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Due to mild-temperatures this week, an alternative ice castle is on stand-by for this weekend’s Mayville Winter Festival. The centerpiece of this annual wintertime tradition, hosted by the Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce, is built by volunteers each year harvesting lake ice.
MAYVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo

The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

Bethune Lofts Condo Sales Begin

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is seeking to fill unmet need for affordable city condominiums. The company is converting 87 apartments in its Bethune Lofts complex at 2917 Main Street into condominiums. Pricing starts in the mid-$100’s to high $300’s. The building, adjacent to Bennett High School and one block from the LaSalle light rail station, was converted to residential in 2013.
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]

This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo In 2022

The data is in for the reported crimes in Buffalo last year and these are the top 5. With all the headlines about shootings lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Woman Arrested on Randolph Warrant

A Jamestown woman was arrested on a warrant in Cold Spring Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Alexandria V. Renner on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Randolph Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY

