Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,244 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Friday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 14%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Friday's daily positivity rate was 10.9%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.2%. Among the 1,639 people tested in the region on Friday, 183 were positive.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO