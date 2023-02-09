Read full article on original website
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo
The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
Woman dead, son hospitalized after jumping into Niagara Gorge near Terrapin Point
Mercy Flight and Niagara Falls fire crews are among the first responders at the scene.
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
As the election season in New York begins to kick off, there have already been some ripples in Buffalo politics that have caused a few people to pay a little more attention and others to show more interest in running for elected office. It seemed to get started when Buffalo...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
wesb.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested on Randolph Warrant
A Jamestown woman was arrested on a warrant in Cold Spring Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Alexandria V. Renner on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Randolph Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo clergy signal opposition to proposed menthol cigarette ban in New York
The proposed ban on flavored tobacco products in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan has drawn opposition from members of the clergy, who in a letter set to be released later on Monday pointed to civil rights and criminal justice concerns with the implications of banning menthol cigarettes in New York.
Drumbeat for bail reform changes continues following Niagara County scamming incident
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and others yesterday calling for changes to the state’s bail laws after two alleged scammers – who are in the country illegally – were released back into the community in North Tonawanda.
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
BPD releases video of woman being pulled from Niagara River near Bird Island Pier
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo police officers rescued a 22-year-old woman from the Niagara River at Broderick Park near Bird Island Pier on Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman had fallen through ice and officers used a flotation device to bring her to safety. On Sunday, […]
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a passenger vehicle?
Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers what lighting is permitted.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health offers free chronic pain self-management workshop
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free chronic pain self-management workshop. The six-week workshop is scheduled on Thursdays, March 30, through May 4, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the North Tonawanda Public Library.
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
wnynewsnow.com
Vehicle Of Interest Sought In Chautauqua County Missing Person Case
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) — Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with a decades old missing person case in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases Team released a similar photo of the dump truck sought in an attempt to generate leads from the public.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street
Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
10 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 10
Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,244 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday five people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, two had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus. The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Friday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 14%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.5%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Friday's daily positivity rate was 10.9%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.2%. Among the 1,639 people tested in the region on Friday, 183 were positive.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
