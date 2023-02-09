Diamond Run Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont, United States. Opened in 1995, it was the second mall in the city after Rutland Mall. Despite initial success, the mall was hampered by financial issues through its developer and owner, Zamias Services, Inc. At its peak, the mall featured over 60 stores, with J. C. Penney, Sears, and Kmart as the anchor stores. The mall declined severely in tenancy throughout the Great Recession, and ultimately closed in October 2019.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO