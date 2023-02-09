Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. The event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103, the use of which is generously donated again by lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.
WCAX
In The Garden: Unusual plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week’s bitter cold snap made us all feel like winter would last forever, but now that it’s milder, it’s nice to remember that spring is just a few short months away. It’s a perfect time to start planning this years garden!
tourcounsel.com
Diamond Run Mall | Shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont
Diamond Run Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont, United States. Opened in 1995, it was the second mall in the city after Rutland Mall. Despite initial success, the mall was hampered by financial issues through its developer and owner, Zamias Services, Inc. At its peak, the mall featured over 60 stores, with J. C. Penney, Sears, and Kmart as the anchor stores. The mall declined severely in tenancy throughout the Great Recession, and ultimately closed in October 2019.
tourcounsel.com
Champlain Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
Champlain Centre North is a shopping mall in Plattsburgh, New York. Opened in 1987, the mall features JCPenney, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Old Navy, Five Below, and a Regal Entertainment Group-owned movie theater. Before the mall opened, The Pyramid Companies had operated another...
WCAX
UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. The school of world languages and cultures will bring four departments together under the same roof. Those are Asian languages and literatures, classics, German and Russian, and romance languages and cultures.
DEC to close Eagle Lake boat trailer access in 2024
Despite residents’ concerns and municipal objections, the Adirondack Park Agency has instructed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to reconfigure a public boat launch at Eagle Lake in the Town of Ticonderoga so it no longer may accommodate trailered boats. The boat launch has been a “non-conforming structure” in the Hammond Pond Wild Forest. The two state agencies have been grappling with how to handle it for years.
VTDigger
Onecare Vermont rolls out six new waivers to cut red tape, free up hospital beds and improve Vermonters’ healthcare
Colchester, Vt., - OneCare Vermont announced today that they will be granting six new waivers to their health care provider partners to alleviate Vermont’s strained hospital system and improve healthcare for Vermonters in 2023. As an Accountable Care Organization, under the All-Payer Model, OneCare has the unique ability to...
mynbc5.com
House in Cambridge completely destroyed by fire
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A home in Cambridge was completely destroyed after a fire engulfed the structure on Saturday. Fire officials from five departments responded to put out the flames at the home on Mansfield Avenue, including first responders from Fairfax, Essex Junction and Underhill/Jericho, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Town Gets Community Composter
AdkAction and the Compost for Good (CfG) team have announced that they have selected the Town of Newcomb in Essex County as the recipient of a high flow drum composter as part of a USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG). Newcomb was selected upon recommendation from a local advisory committee...
mynbc5.com
Red Cross aids seven victims after fire in Altona
ALTONA, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is aiding seven people in Clinton County after a multi-family fire in Altona on Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out on Rand Hill Road. No injuries were reported. Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross provided...
vermontcatholic.org
The Order of Christian Initiation of Adults
Trying to figure out who’s who is a common human activity. We like to know who we are sharing our time with and what relationship they have to us. So it is with the Church that gathers on Sunday for Mass. Many of the faces are as familiar as...
Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks
Killington, Norwich and Springfield are all asking voters to approve budgets or consider articles that support additional police department staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks.
Kimberly Cheney: Why the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority hasn’t worked
In my opinion, the voters should not agree to allow Central Vermont Public Safety Authority to be dissolved and the cities should not be allowed to withdraw. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kimberly Cheney: Why the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority hasn’t worked.
Addison Independent
Jackson Downey-Teachout, 32, of Cornwall
CORNWALL — Jackson Downey-Teachout passed away at home unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2023. Jackson is survived by his beloved children, Jocelyn and Sawyer Downey; his parents, Jack Downey and Rachel Teachout; Rachel’s partner Bill Lyons; his sister, Christa Teachout and Christa’s partner, Min Brown; sister Harley and husband Tyler Bridge; nieces and nephews Liora Brown, Stella and Henry Bridge; and his maternal grandparents, Mahlon and Gena Teachout. His brother, Austin, predeceased him.
Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making
Concerns have been raised about the character of the neighborhood after 400 new people have moved into town and whether the town has the water and sewer infrastructure to support all the new growth. Not to mention that the developments lie close to floodplains. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
tourcounsel.com
Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York
Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
basementmedicine.org
Sarducci’s perfectly prepared pasta
A few weeks ago, a friend and I went out to Sarducci’s to celebrate their moving to Seattle, Washington. Sarducci’s was established in Montpelier in 1994 by Carol Paquette and Dorothey Korshak, as they wanted to bring authentic Italian food to the area. The restaurant, originally a railway grain storage building, is located on 3 Main Street in Montpelier, overlooking the Winooski River.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $420,000 home in Essex with an attached one car garage and spacious kitchen
This single level home in Essex includes a eat in kitchen with lots of storage space and and a cozy gas fireplace. The home has a unfinished basement that is ideal for storing things or converting into more living space. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $420,000.
