Vergennes, VT

Related
WCAX

Rutland mayoral candidates campaign ahead of Town Meeting Day

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. Following serious cancer treatment, there were doubts Rutland Mayor David Allaire would...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

UVM Trustees approve formation of new school and institution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. The school of world languages and cultures will bring four departments together under the same roof. Those are Asian languages and literatures, classics, German and Russian, and romance languages and cultures.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

The Order of Christian Initiation of Adults

Trying to figure out who’s who is a common human activity. We like to know who we are sharing our time with and what relationship they have to us. So it is with the Church that gathers on Sunday for Mass. Many of the faces are as familiar as...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Two vying for seat on Vergennes-area school board

The Town Meeting Day ballot sees two candidates, Margaret Carrera-Bly and Chrystal Little, both seeking a term on the Addison Northwest School District Board. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, February 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Jackson Downey-Teachout, 32, of Cornwall

CORNWALL — Jackson Downey-Teachout passed away at home unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2023. Jackson is survived by his beloved children, Jocelyn and Sawyer Downey; his parents, Jack Downey and Rachel Teachout; Rachel’s partner Bill Lyons; his sister, Christa Teachout and Christa’s partner, Min Brown; sister Harley and husband Tyler Bridge; nieces and nephews Liora Brown, Stella and Henry Bridge; and his maternal grandparents, Mahlon and Gena Teachout. His brother, Austin, predeceased him.
CORNWALL, VT
colchestersun.com

Here are 6 events to look forward to in Colchester

Where: Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michaels College. Details: The Vermont Philiharmonic will celebrate talented local musicians Laura Zhou-Hackett, a pianist attending Burlington High School and the Champlain Trio, which includes violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda. Valentines Special. When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Where:...
COLCHESTER, VT
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rutland, Vermont

Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
RUTLAND, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Town Gets Community Composter

AdkAction and the Compost for Good (CfG) team have announced that they have selected the Town of Newcomb in Essex County as the recipient of a high flow drum composter as part of a USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG). Newcomb was selected upon recommendation from a local advisory committee...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Diamond Run Mall | Shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont

Diamond Run Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Rutland, Vermont, United States. Opened in 1995, it was the second mall in the city after Rutland Mall. Despite initial success, the mall was hampered by financial issues through its developer and owner, Zamias Services, Inc. At its peak, the mall featured over 60 stores, with J. C. Penney, Sears, and Kmart as the anchor stores. The mall declined severely in tenancy throughout the Great Recession, and ultimately closed in October 2019.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Red Cross aids seven victims after fire in Altona

ALTONA, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is aiding seven people in Clinton County after a multi-family fire in Altona on Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out on Rand Hill Road. No injuries were reported. Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross provided...
ALTONA, NY
mynbc5.com

House in Cambridge completely destroyed by fire

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A home in Cambridge was completely destroyed after a fire engulfed the structure on Saturday. Fire officials from five departments responded to put out the flames at the home on Mansfield Avenue, including first responders from Fairfax, Essex Junction and Underhill/Jericho, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
CAMBRIDGE, VT
VTDigger

Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making

Concerns have been raised about the character of the neighborhood after 400 new people have moved into town and whether the town has the water and sewer infrastructure to support all the new growth. Not to mention that the developments lie close to floodplains. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hinesburg village’s housing boom 40 years in the making.
HINESBURG, VT
allamericanatlas.com

17 Small Towns in New Hampshire that You Need to Visit (2023)

Known for its incredible scenery, rich cultural history, and welcoming towns, New Hampshire is a state in the New England area of the United States. It also has some of America’s most charming little communities!. Taking a trip to one of New Hampshire’s charming and distinctive little towns is...
HANOVER, NH

