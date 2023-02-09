Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment

An entire nursing home from East Palestine is still staying at a hotel in Monaca despite the recent evacuation order being lifted.

After the train derailment in East Palestine, the town was forced to evacuate.

The owner of Christian House Assisted Living told Channel 11 the hotels outside of town were already booked, so she came to Beaver County with her staff and 22 elderly residents.

“That’s a pretty big undertaking for the health of 80 to 90-year-old people,” said owner Karen Christian.

Christian said it was stressful packing things up and getting everyone to the hotel safely.

“The residents were never afraid, some of them think its an adventure, others don’t like change and want to go back home,” she said.

They are making the most out of the situation.

Fortunately, she said Norfolk Southern is handling the hotel bill and other expenses. Before they return home, Christian has inspectors checking their building.

“The building was actually covered with smoke, I’m worried, my furnace is on the roof so my filters probably need changed,” she said.

Christian said Norfolk Southern has a restoration company that will clean the nursing home too.

“Giving us an assessment of what needs done to alleviate our worries that it’s contaminated,” she explained. “I want an air sample in my basement, soil samples from my yard, just make sure it’s safe to go home, nobody gets sick and that I’ve done my due diligence and done everything to keep everyone safe in my world.”

Christian said she is hoping to return home on Monday.

