Derek Carr is forcing the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, but that does not mean he is not interested in playing for one of the teams that has been linked to him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that Carr and the New Orleans Saints still have mutual interest. This is in spite of the fact that Carr blocked any plans the Raiders may have had to trade him to New Orleans.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO