Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Chicago Bears Draft: An under-the-radar WR1 prospect

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, prospects will continue to rise at key positions. For the Chicago Bears, one of those key positions of need remains at wide receiver. Going into this next season, we will likely see Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown as the four wideouts with pretty comfortable jobs. Two other spots, though, will be up for grabs. Most notably, the Bears need an alpha wide receiver.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator dead at 79

When you think of the Denver Broncos of the early 2000s, you think of Champ Bailey, Jake Plummer, Rod Smith and John Lynch. You might not think of Larry Coyer, but the former Broncos defensive coordinator had a hand in defenses that were key to four of the franchise’s playoff teams, including a 2005 AFC Championship Read more... The post Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator dead at 79 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rex Ryan Reportedly Interviewed For Prominent NFL Job

Rex Ryan had a big interview for an NFL gig this past week. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Ryan interviewed for the Broncos' defensive coordinator position. Ryan used to coach the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before he became an analyst for ESPN. Ryan hasn't coached since 2016 when he ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr reportedly still has interest in this NFC team

Derek Carr is forcing the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, but that does not mean he is not interested in playing for one of the teams that has been linked to him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that Carr and the New Orleans Saints still have mutual interest. This is in spite of the fact that Carr blocked any plans the Raiders may have had to trade him to New Orleans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Predicts Cowboys Will Sign Star Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do this weekend when it comes to upgrading their roster. They fell short once again of their postseason goals, failing to win during Divisional Weekend for the seven consecutive times. The last time that the Cowboys made it to Championship Weekend was the 1995 season when they won the Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets

The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.

