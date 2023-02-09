Read full article on original website
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Bears 4-round mock draft: Chicago trades back twice, lands top defender and offensive playmakers
The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the first overall selection, which gives them plenty of leverage. It’s become accepted as fact that the Bears will trade out of the No. 1 overall pick, it’s just a question of who will be their dance partner.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
New Commanders Owners Wanted to Fire Ron Rivera, Hire Sean Payton?
Sean Payton was in talks to return to the NFC East as the new leader of the Washington Commanders, according to the coach.
Chicago Bears legend ‘disgusted’ by franchise, calls out organization
Dick Butkus starred at linebacker for the Chicago Bears during some of their glory years, earning countless honors during his
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
Chicago Bears Draft: An under-the-radar WR1 prospect
As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, prospects will continue to rise at key positions. For the Chicago Bears, one of those key positions of need remains at wide receiver. Going into this next season, we will likely see Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown as the four wideouts with pretty comfortable jobs. Two other spots, though, will be up for grabs. Most notably, the Bears need an alpha wide receiver.
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator dead at 79
When you think of the Denver Broncos of the early 2000s, you think of Champ Bailey, Jake Plummer, Rod Smith and John Lynch. You might not think of Larry Coyer, but the former Broncos defensive coordinator had a hand in defenses that were key to four of the franchise’s playoff teams, including a 2005 AFC Championship Read more... The post Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator dead at 79 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Trade No. 1 Pick for Star, Bolster Offense
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 2.0: Poles gets star, bolsters offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Kanas City Chiefs bathing in confetti after their 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL's attention now turns to the offseason -- one that will run through the Bears. With almost...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
Rex Ryan Reportedly Interviewed For Prominent NFL Job
Rex Ryan had a big interview for an NFL gig this past week. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Ryan interviewed for the Broncos' defensive coordinator position. Ryan used to coach the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before he became an analyst for ESPN. Ryan hasn't coached since 2016 when he ...
Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run
Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger's Debut Still Haunts Former Ravens' Head Coach Brian Billick
Where were you when former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger made his career debut against the Baltimore Ravens in 2004? It’s a question that most Yinzers know the answer to, as they look back on that day fondly as the beginning of a new and exciting era for the black and gold.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr reportedly still has interest in this NFC team
Derek Carr is forcing the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, but that does not mean he is not interested in playing for one of the teams that has been linked to him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that Carr and the New Orleans Saints still have mutual interest. This is in spite of the fact that Carr blocked any plans the Raiders may have had to trade him to New Orleans.
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Predicts Cowboys Will Sign Star Free Agent
The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do this weekend when it comes to upgrading their roster. They fell short once again of their postseason goals, failing to win during Divisional Weekend for the seven consecutive times. The last time that the Cowboys made it to Championship Weekend was the 1995 season when they won the Super Bowl.
Report: Texans hire Vikings' Jerrod Johnson as new quarterbacks coach
The Houston Texans have identified who they want leading the quarterbacks room under rookie coach DeMeco Ryans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have hired Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson as their new quarterbacks coach, replacing the duo of offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and offensive assistant Ted White.
Yardbarker
New Hall of Famer doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to play for the Jets
The New York Post's Steve Serby spoke with Klecko about his career, "New York Sack Exchange" teammates, favorite players to watch, and thoughts on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' Green Bay career appears to be over after 18 seasons, and the Jets, searching for a veteran signal-caller this offseason, will likely be among his suitors. Serby asked Klecko whether he would like to see Rodgers sporting a different shade of green in the Meadowlands next season.
