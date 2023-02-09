Read full article on original website
Deported to Haiti even though he wasn’t born there, he’s still fighting to get back to U.S.
Ever since his “unjust” deportation to Haiti two years ago, Paul Pierrilus says he has faced one crisis after another
Mexico Seeks to Curb 'Abuse' of Asylum System by Migrants Who Do Not Plan to Stay
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's overwhelmed asylum agency is strengthening efforts to weed out high numbers of applicants who "abuse" the system while passing through Mexico to reach the United States, Mexico's top asylum official said on Monday. Mexico has the world's third highest number of asylum applications after the...
Russia Says NATO Should Hold Emergency Summit Over Nord Stream Blasts
(Reuters) - NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing...
Wagner Founder Prigozhin Says Russian Forces Take Ukraine Village Krasna Hora, North of Bakhmut
(Reuters) -Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said on Sunday that the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, has been the scene of brutal warfare for months....
U.S. Delegation to Visit Pakistan as Two Sides Seek to Repair Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will lead a delegation to Pakistan this week as Washington and Islamabad seek to repair ties strained under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The U.S. delegation will visit Bangladesh and Pakistan from Feb. 14-18 to meet with senior government officials, civil...
Biden Renominates Democrat Slaughter to U.S. Antitrust Enforcer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday renominated Democrat Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission, which has been working to toughen enforcement of antitrust law with mixed results. Slaughter, who was originally sworn in in 2018, was acting chair of the commission early in the president's...
German Groups Suspend Turkey Quake Rescue Over Security Problems
KIRIKHAN, Turkey/BERLIN (Reuters) -Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire. The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany's Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work as...
Analysis-Kremlin Moves to Rein in Russian Mercenary Boss Prigozhin
LONDON (Reuters) - His private army is pushing hard to give Russia a battlefield win in Ukraine, but mounting evidence suggests the Kremlin has moved to curb what it sees as the excessive political clout of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin, a 61-year-old ex-convict, has grabbed...
Biden Telecom Board Nominee Says Industry Out to Block Her From Position
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission will tell lawmakers industry opponents have sought to scuttle her nomination to prevent more lower-priced broadband service. Gigi Sohn, who was nominated in October 2021, will have her third hearing for the job...
Turkey Steps up Collapsed Buildings Investigation, Orders 113 Arrested
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey vowed on Sunday to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country's devastating earthquakes nearly one week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been...
United States Tells Citizens: Leave Russia Immediately
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. "U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased...
Argentina Says Mafia Groups Are Spurring Russian Birth Tourism
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine officials have blamed organized "mafias" for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship. Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over...
Nobel Laureate Calls for National Reconciliation at Trial in Belarus
KYIV (Reuters) - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski called for "national reconciliation" between the Belarus authorities and opposition on Monday, in his final statement at a trial he said was politically motivated. Byalyatski, 60, faces up to 12 years in jail at the trial in Minsk in which he...
China's Top Diplomat to Attend Munich Security Conference, Visit Russia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference this month and plans to visit several countries including Russia, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee,...
Italy's Berlusconi Says He Wouldn't Seek Meeting With Zelenskiy if PM
ROME (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would not seek a meeting with Volodymir Zelenskiy if he were still head of government, because he blames the Ukrainian President for the war with Russia, he said on Sunday. Berlusconi, 86, often boasted of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Georgia Judge to Release Parts of Report on Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election
(Reuters) -Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election should be publicly released, but any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday. The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the final...
No U.S. Surveillance Craft in China's Airspace, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There are no U.S. surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, declining to specify when pressed by reporters on whether such aircraft operate in Chinese-claimed areas. The U.S. government swiftly and repeatedly denied China's accusation that U.S. high-altitude balloons had...
China, U.S. to Participate in First Meeting of New Debt Roundtable on Feb. 17
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Group of Seven nations will participate in a first virtual meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable on Friday, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The roundtable will also include officials from countries that...
Canada's Trudeau Sees 'Some Sort of Pattern' in Downed Aerial Objects
(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the four aerial objects shot down in recent days, including one over Yukon territory on Saturday, are connected in some way, without elaborating. "Obviously there is some sort of pattern in there - the fact we are seeing this...
U.S. Deeply Concerned by Cambodian Government's Shutdown of Independent Local News Outlet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is deeply concerned by the Cambodian government's decision to revoke the media license for the Voice of Democracy and urged it to reverse the decision, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the shutdown of...
