ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bobcat Struck By Vehicle Returned to Wild After San Diego Humane Society Care

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag9AE_0kiO05fK00
Photo via San Diego Humane Society

A bobcat believed to have been hit by a car and treated for three weeks by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team is enjoying its first full day back in the wild Thursday.

“Seeing this bobcat return to the wild is what it’s all about for us,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Bobcats play an important ecological role in our region and we are glad to see this one back where he belongs. I am grateful to the citizen who found the bobcat, our Humane Officers, Veterinary Emergency Group and our staff for collaborating to save his life.”

The adult male was released by Project Wildlife staff in Mission Trails Regional Park on Wednesday evening, not far from where he was initially found on Jan. 18. San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement officers responded to a citizen’s call and transported the injured cat to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Encinitas, where he was triaged and given supportive care overnight.

The bobcat arrived to SDHS on Jan. 19 with injuries indicating he had likely been hit by a car, a statement from the animal welfare organization read. Project Wildlife’s veterinary team at the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center in San Diego immediately administered pain medication, performed radiographs and treated the bobcat for abrasions and minor contusions.

Once stabilized, the bobcat was moved the next day to the organization’s Ramona Wildlife Center, where staff specialize in caring for native apex predators such as bobcats, coyotes and bears.

In Ramona, the team conducted additional medical tests including a dental exam, which included an extraction of the bobcat’s broken tooth. According to SDHS, once healed and cleared medically, wildlife care specialists monitored the bobcat to ensure he was able to feed on his own and met the criteria for release.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon or seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!. "I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: San Diego’s Raindrop Creates Super Bowl TV Spot for Arizona Client

Raindrop, a San Diego creative marketing agency, reports it produced a TV commercial that aired regionally during the recent Super Bowl LVII. The 30-second ad for SelectBlinds, an online seller of window coverings, is a spoof of a blind dating show. Titled “Love is Blinds,” the ad features humorous innuendo while emphasizing SelectBlinds’ selection and ease of installation, said Raindrop. The closing tagline is “You’ll love us because we’re easy.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Resident Suffers Serious Injuries from Motorcycle Crash

A 40-year-old man from San Diego was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, the man riding a 1999 BMW motorcycle eastbound on State Route 94 collided with a 22-year-old man driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on State Route 94, causing the 40-year-old to be ejected off his bike and strike the ground, according to the CHP.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Inclement Weather Shelters Remain Open for Homeless in San Diego

Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans living on the streets remained open following their activation by the San Diego Housing Commission. Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in at 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out at 5 a.m. Sunday;
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman Seriously Injured in North Park

Police are searching for the vehicle and driver that left a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries in North Park, the San Diego Police Department reported Monday. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman was attempting to cross the street in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard when the westbound vehicle struck her then left the scene before authorities arrived, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Continuing Education Is One of San Diego’s Best Kept Secrets

One of the best kept secrets in San Diego can be found in Barrio Logan, Point Loma, Southeastern San Diego and four other locations. The secret is the San Diego County College of Continuing Education, California’s largest provider of continuing education. Students are learning to weld military ships, training for six-figure cyber security-careers, becoming licensed in critical healthcare professions and pursuing dozens of other programs..
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Rain Sunday, Cold Morning Temps Through Thursday in San Diego County

Some rain could arrive in San Diego County late Sunday afternoon and evening, after possible isolated showers along the coast this morning, the National Weather Service said. Generally unsettled and active weather was expected to persist through much of this week. Rain or snow showers might come mainly to the mountains later Sunday, with lesser chances in the valleys and coasts, forecasters said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Merit Song, Winner at Del Mar Last Year, 1 of 2 Horses Euthanized After Santa Anita Races

Two horses, including one that won at Del Mar last summer, have been euthanized after suffering racing injuries at Santa Anita Park, state officials confirmed Sunday. The 3-year-old filly Decorated My Life was injured during Saturday’s ninth race on the turf at the Arcadia track, requiring euthanasia, Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board told City News Service.
DEL MAR, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy