NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman accused of killing deputy is undergoing competency evaluation

By Samantha Serbin,

7 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Charlotte County judge is ordering doctors to evaluate Cassandra Smith’s competency. This comes after her attorney said he’s seen a “marked mental and physical deterioration” over the past month.

Smith is the Massachusetts woman accused of driving drunk back in November and striking Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor on the side of I-75. “It’s a cut case against her,” Taylor’s grandpa said after the hearing today.

Even with a .258 BAC, Smith was competent enough to dial 911 minutes after the crash. Today, however, she wasn’t able to even appear for her hearing. The jail said she’s on “trip status.”

“Over the past three to four weeks, communication has completely deteriorated. I’ve been unable to communicate with my client,” attorney Zachary Cantor told the judge in a Charlotte County courtroom.

NBC2 spoke with a criminal defense attorney, independent of this case, to explain why a mental health exam would be needed.

“If an attorney has an inkling somebody might be incompetent, they’re duty bound to bring it up with the court, even though it might not be likely they’re incompetent. The fact you even have an inkling of it means you have to have a good faith basis and get them examined otherwise; you’re not doing your job as a defense attorney,” Scott Weinberg said. “If you’re not able to talk to your client about the legal process or about their defenses and about the facts against them, then you really can’t give them a fair trial.”

Taylor’s family doesn’t buy Smith’s potential incompetency.

“To me, it was just a dirty trick,” Richard Taylor Sr. said. “There’s psychiatrists, and they’re going to go the way they’re trained to do so if she’s kinda off, then they’ll say so, and if not, they’re going to prove she’s capable of doing that so then she’ll have to face the jury and take what the judge says.”

The state didn’t have an argument against the evaluation. The prosecutor said because the defense requested it, they have to get it done. Multiple doctors will perform the exam and then make their recommendation to the judge.

If she isn’t competent, the next question becomes, can Smith regain her competency? If so, she’ll get treatment. At that point, the judicial process would pick up where it left off.

Smith’s next court hearing is scheduled for April.

