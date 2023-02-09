Open in App
Chelsea, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Best Pizza In MA: These Pizzerias Named On Yelp's New List Of Top 100 In US

By David Cifarelli,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138fFO_0kiNfbqs00

It's Super Bowl Sunday and there's one fanfare you should have at your football party: pizza from some of the best pizza shops in Massachusetts.

Yelp put out their list of the top pizza spots in the US and Canada and several from the Bay State made it on the list.

The first is Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, which ranked number two on the list. The shop opened with the goal of "serving an under served community" since 2015, according to their website .

Ciao! Pizza & Pasta is located at 59 Williams Street in Chelsea

Google Maps Street View

"Every time I've been here, not only has the food been delicious but the staff has been so incredibly friendly when I've gone in to pick up my order," on Yelp reviewer wrote. "As soon as you walk up to the building, you can just tell from the delicious smell it's going to be amazing. Such a gem of a place!"

The second Massachusetts pizza place to make Yelp's list is Volo Craft Pizza in Swampscott at number 35. This North Shore staple, opened in 2017, offers Detroit and New York-style pizza as well as several starters, pastas, sandwiches and desserts.

Volo Craft Pizza is located at 152 Humphrey Street in Swampscott

Google Maps Street View

While the Detroit-style gets a ton of press, some customers say the New York is not to be ignored.

"Don't sleep on the New York style pizza from Volo," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "I know the Detroit style pizza gets posted 99% of the time (rightly so, it's absolutely incredible) but the New York style is as a good as any place around. Definitely recommend trying it out!"

Rounding out the Massachusetts features on Yelp's list is Pizza Shark in Harwich at number 69. Not only has the restaurant garnered national praise, Pizza Shark has also been named one of the top five best pizza places on Cape Cod, according to the Cape Cod Times .

The restaurant also has a second location in Chatham, which some customers say is equally as good as their general store location.

Pizza Shark is located at 403 Pleasant Lake Ave in Harwich

Google Maps Street View

"We keep going back to pizza shark harwich as they don't disappoint," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "My personal favorite is the veggie-filled nurse shark. Tonight we added baked buffalo wings to the order and they were wonderful. Lots of meat and very flavorful."

You can view the whole list by clicking here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
'Jeopardy!': Stamford Native To Compete In High School Reunion Tourney
Stamford, CT12 hours ago
Man Robbed Peabody Postal Worker At Gunpoint; Number Of USPS Robberies Rising In Mass: Feds
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Andover Father Was Depressed When He Shot 12-Year-Old Son, Wife To Death: DA
Andover, MA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Plymouth Eatery Serves Up Lobster Rolls, Hold The Lobster
Brockton, MA7 hours ago
UA Theatres At Cortlandt Town Center To Remain Open In Mohegan Lake
Mohegan Lake, NY9 hours ago
'My Everything': Friends Say About Woman Killed In Weekend Boston Shooting
Boston, MA1 day ago
$10K Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store
Bergenfield, NJ10 hours ago
Worcester County Firefighter Dies Preparing To Answer Service Call: Fire Department
Webster, NY4 hours ago
UPDATE: Missing NY Man Found Dead In Waters Of Cape Cod Canal, Police Say
Bourne, MA1 day ago
Man Killed In 3rd Fatal Boston Shooting In 4 Days; 7th Homicide Overall
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Southampton Woman Practiced Law Without A License: Evesham PD
Evesham Township, NJ5 hours ago
Car Crash Injures Person, Forces Trunk Door Open In Hudson Valley
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
Person Airlifted To Worcester Hospital After Medway Rollover Crash: Police
Medway, MA11 hours ago
Family Hit With 'Unspeakable Pain' After 22-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Woburn
Woburn, MA9 hours ago
Truck Hits Overpass, Closes I-295 North In South Jersey: NJSP
Carneys Point Township, NJ10 hours ago
Man Steals Clothes From BJ's Club In Yorktown, Caught In Traffic Stop: Police
Yorktown, NY1 day ago
Truck Driver Pulled From Rig In Hunterdon County Crash
Readington Township, NJ4 hours ago
Woman Indicted In Husband's Fatal Shooting In South Jersey
Mays Landing, NJ1 day ago
Photos Show Responders Lifting Tractor Trailer Driver 75 Feet To Roadway After Route 202 Crash
Readington Township, NJ2 days ago
Delco Driver Caught With Drugs, Stolen Handgun: Police
Marple Township, PA9 hours ago
Trenton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting, 2nd Suspect Caught With Handgun
Trenton, NJ7 hours ago
Icy Mix: Rain, Sleet, Snow Arrive With Dangerous Conditions, Power Outages Possible
White Plains, NY4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy