Georgia offers 5-star WR Dakorien Moore

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship to class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Dakorien Moore.

Dakorien Moore, a five-star prospect, is the top-ranked receiver in the sophomore class. Moore plays high school football for Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. Duncanville is one of the top high school football programs in the country.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2025. Moore is the top player in Texas.

The five-star wide receiver also runs track and has excellent speed. Moore has visited Oklahoma and Oregon in recent months.

The Duncanville star has scholarship offers from Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Miami, and more elite college football programs.

Can Georgia football flip the narrative that its offense is not great for wide receivers? Georgia has recently seen one of its top receivers transfer in back-to-back offseasons. The Bulldogs recruit tight ends better than pretty much any other program, but that’s not the case at the wide receiver position.

Dakorien Moore announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

