Jennifer Coolidge gets to play her dream dolphin role in hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Jennifer Coolidge has finally got the chance to play her 'dream' role of a dolphin, as the comeback queen stars in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial alongside The White Lotus director Mike White,

The Golden Globe winning-actress, 61, showed off her comedic flair - and high-pitched dolphin sounds - in a teaser for the advert for e.l.f. cosmetics, one month after revealing she would love to play the aquatic mammal in her next role.

In the commercial for the brand's Power Grip primer, the beauty opens up a PR package and exclaims: 'I love presents! Get ready for prime time!

As she applies the viral product onto her fully made-up face, she declares: 'Oh my gosh! It looks like I came from the sea, I look like a dolphin! Like a baby dolphin!' before launching into a series of high-pitched squeaks and whistles.

She adds: I love it . This primer stuff is sticky. I'm so dewy, people are going to complain!' before bursting into laughter.

The script was co-written by White, who created, wrote and directed the acclaimed series The White Lotus, with Jennifer's role as Tanya McQuoid: an eccentric, lovelorn heiress winning her universal acclaim.

Jennifer cut a typically glamorous figure in the commercial, with her tresses styled in soft waves and sporting a fuchsia pink silk dressing gown.

The 30 second commercial will air on February 12 during the second quarter of the Big Game, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's been a busy few weeks for Coolidge as she's been hitting the awards circuit with the cast of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.

The show follows a group of guests on vacation at the exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus, over the span of one week.

But relaxing and rejuvenating in paradise is thwarted as each passing day brings out 'a darker complexity in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself,' according to the synopsis .

Coolidge's performance has earned her critical acclaim as well as a number of highly-coveted accolades.

Earlier this month, she took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture. She beat out co-star Aubrey Plaza, as well as the likes of Claire Danes and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Jennifer revealed at the Golden Globe Awards that her dream role would be to 'play a dolphin', with film director Olivia Wilde stating she 'will make it happen'.

Access Hollywood asked Jennifer at the award ceremony: 'What's the ultimate dream role for you now? If anything that could happen what would it be?'

Without hesitation Jennifer responded: 'I've always wanted to play a dolphin'

Olivia Wilde, 38, later took to Instagram to reshare the interview clip of Jennifer and penned: 'I will make this happen'

Days later, Coolidge walked away with the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics' Choice Awards.

She was also crowned Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Emmy's in September.