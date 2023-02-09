Open in App
KHON2

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uz6SR_0kiNQxd300

NEW YORK (WXIN) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Juvenile dies, another injured after hit and run on Kapiolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Sam Rubin Shows Mikey Monis Around The KTLA 5 Studio
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Way 2 Go! Victor and Billie Martino
Kihei, HI1 day ago
Bloomingdale’s Offers An Exclusive Clothing Line To Customers
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Some of this year’s nominees came together at Bond Collective during GRAMMY week.
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
More heavy rain could impact the islands this week
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Ikaika Anderson asks to be removed from DHHL consideration
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Suspect allegedly fled after fatal domestic dispute on Kauai
Kalaheo, HI21 hours ago
‘Behind Bars: Prison Women Speak’ screens at Doris Duke
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Aiea Chop Suey owners heading into retirement
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Police capture, arrest Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate
Pearl City, HI1 day ago
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Hilo, HI22 hours ago
Governor preparing for next New Aloha Stadium step
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
The GRAMMY Museum to Honor Hawaiian Culture and Music in Annual Mele Mei Concert
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Road closed in Aiea due to criminal investigation
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Hawaiʻi’s first Sonic Drive-in comes to Maui!
Kahului, HI3 days ago
Police searching for car that hit man in Nanakuli crosswalk
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Aborted takeoff at Kona airport, pilot suffers abrasions
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
4.8 earthquake in Pāhala
Pahala, HI2 days ago
Woman dies following early morning accident on Likelike Hwy.
Honolulu, HI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy