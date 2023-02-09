Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bets on at Catawba Two Kings Casino ahead of Super Bowl

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do02J_0kiNFIPt00

Football fans in the Charlotte area have been legally betting on the Super Bowl for the first time.

Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain launched a sportsbook in September and officials said it’s been a success.

PAST COVERAGE: Catawba Two Kings Casino opens 24-hour onsite sportsbook

“It has exceeded our expectations,” said Trent Troxel, vice president of the casino. “We are doing really well.”

Efforts to legalize mobile sports betting last year stalled in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The Christian Action League is against it and said that legalizing gambling will lead to broken promises, dreams, and lives.

North Carolina lawmakers are expected to take up mobile and online sports betting this session.

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets are lobbying for it to pass.

No bill has been filed yet.

Last year’s bill sent most tax revenue to the general fund where it could be used in areas, such as education and health care.

It also set aside money to help problem gamblers and to attract major sporting events to North Carolina.

The American Gaming Association expects 50 million Americans to place bets on the Super Bowl with wagers tallying $16 billion.

VIDEO: Catawba Two Kings Casino opens 24-hour onsite sportsbook

