'Unclear' if man killed in Chicago police shooting in Irving Park ever fired at officers, COPA says

Investigators with Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability have released on update as they look into a deadly police shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown initially said during a press conference hours after the incident that the man was killed during an "apparent exchange of gunfire" with police.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown held a press conference Wednesday morning after a suspect was shot and killed by police in Irving Park.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, COPA said a weapon was recovered on the scene, but it is not clear if the suspect ever fired it.

"COPA can confirm a weapon was recovered at the scene and body-worn camera video captures the initial interaction as well as the subsequent shooting," said Ephraim Eaddy, COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator. "It is unclear, nor has it been determined by COPA, if the individual discharged his weapon at police."

COPA said their initial investigation shows officers responded to the scene and engaged with an individual walking nearby, who they suspected was involved in the earlier incident. Two officers exited their vehicle, which led to a foot pursuit of the individual and officers giving him verbal commands to get on the ground. The man ran into the alley, fell to the ground, and was given verbal commands by the officers to stay on the ground. As he began to get up, both offices discharged their firearms multiple times, hitting the individual. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

COPA said their investigation continues and they are working to canvass the area and obtain any additional surveillance video.

There was a Chicago shooting Wednesday in which CPD officers shot and killed a suspect on North Troy Street in Irving Park, police say.

The incident stemmed from a disturbance that began at a bar in the 3700- block of Kedzie Avenue early Wednesday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot and killed by Chicago police officers after they were called for a report of a man with a gun, CPD Superintendent David Brown said.

Bar patrons inside Christina's Place witnessed the incident.

A security guard for the bar said the man who police shot came inside to have a drink. Then, at around 3 a.m., the security guard said the man stepped outside to have a cigarette.

The guard said he noticed the man in his 20s seemed agitated, as he was talking with some people outside, so he went outside to see what was happening.

"The vibe wasn't right. So I stepped outside to see what was going on, and the young man pulled a gun on me and pointed it at me and told me, 'Oh, I'm this type of gang, I'm this type of gang.' I told him, I put my hands up in the air, I said, 'Brother, we're not about that, all we are about is selling liquor and having a good time.' And that's where it ended," the security guard, who goes by Miranda, said. "From that point on, we called the Chicago police, and they did their job."

Miranda said within minutes of police arriving, he heard several shots down the block behind a church.

Brown confirmed much of what Miranda said in a news conference later Wednesday morning.

He said after police arrived just after 3:05 a.m., the suspect ran into an alley and there was an exchange of gunfire in the 3700-block of North Troy Street.

"From what we know now, based on body-worn camera, the offender fired his weapon and the officers fired their weapons," Brown said.

The suspect was shot and died on the scene, CPD said.

How many shots were fired by officers and the offender remains unanswered.

"We have to inspect the weapons," Brown said. "Check each weapon's magazines to see how many bullets were discharged. Look for casings to make sure the count is accurate."

The two officers involved, a 12-year veteran and a probationary cop, were not injured and have been placed on routine leave for 30 days after the incident, Brown said. They were also taken to a hospital for observation.

A firearm with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene, Brown said.

Officials also said they will most likely have to rely on fingerprinting by the medical examiner to identify the man.

There is body camera footage of the incident and likely other video footage as well, Brown added.

Members of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene and continue to investigate. Video and other materials related to the incident will be released by COPA within 60 days, per city policy.

Anyone with information or video footage of the the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit