This Plano teacher, coach has been impacting the lives of students for more than 4 decades
Whether it be in the classroom, on the field or working at a local Home Depot, Coach Harold Nutall strives to make a difference in his community. Nutall began his tenure at Plano ISD in 1987 at Schimelpfenig Middle School. While he was supposed to move from his coaching job in McKinney to Texas Tech, Plano coaching legend John Clark had different plans.
Charming Log Home on 6.5 Acres in Canton, Texas
While I have never owned a log home or even lived in a log home but there is something that is just so comfy and inviting about the way they look. That is exactly the feeling I get when looking at this beautiful log home that is currently for sale in Canton, Texas sitting on 6.5 acres of land.
Did you win? 2 $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Well, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and while that means the Dallas Cowboys didn't (obviously) there still was some winning to be had over the Texas weekend.
Edward “Ryan” Hilburn
A memorial service for Ryan Hilburn will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Colorblind Ministries in Como, Texas and will officiated by Pastor CJ Duffy. Ryan passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Edward Ray Ryan Hilburn...
Alba-Golden ISD Bus In Head On Collision
An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 6:30 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the passenger car’s driver crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left.
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends
HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
An Adults Only Scary Circus is Coming Within 2 Hours of Tyler, Texas
When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.
Two Rounds of Rain, Storms Possible This Week in DFW
An active weather pattern is setting up this week as high winds and two rounds of storms push into North Texas. Clouds will continue to increase Monday ahead of our first system, arriving late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as...
Motorcyclist gunned down in Mesquite
A killer is on the loose in Mesquite where a motorcyclist was gunned down over the weekend and died at the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
