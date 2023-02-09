When you hear "let's go to the circus", you automatically think of fun loving clowns, elephants doing tricks and death defying high wire acts. Sounds like a great time, right? Thing is, there is a circus that is in Texas right now that isn't for the entire family. Its dubbed as an adults only circus and is full of paranormal debauchery. For most this isn't your thing but there are some that would have an absolute blast attending.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO