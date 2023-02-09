ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Alba-Golden ISD Bus In Head On Collision

An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 6:30 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the passenger car’s driver crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left.
GRAND SALINE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of S. Broadway Avenue; police say no foul play is suspected at this time. A woman’s body was found at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday when someone from the restaurant called the police, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud

Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
TYLER, TX
themonitor.net

New Pct 2 Constable Jason Ramsey

Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney (left) swears in new Pct. 2 Constable Jason Ramsey. Ramsey replaces Mitch Baker who retired Dec. 2022 after 24 years of service. He will fill Baker’s unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Ramsey was previously a Henderson County Deputy.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection

The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy