Watch: MLB Fantasy 3B Rankings: Should you buy into Gunnar Henderson, Eugenio Suarez? | Circling the Bases

Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO