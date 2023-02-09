Watch: MLB Fantasy 3B Rankings: Should you buy into Gunnar Henderson, Eugenio Suarez? | Circling the Bases

Read full article on original website

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen
Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
Braves most overlooked potential hole on the roster
Braves Country was wondering all offseason what Alex Anthopoulos would do at shortstop and left field. Many, including myself, believed Atlanta wouldn’t go into the season with Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. We also figured the club would add a proven commodity to left field. Neither happened, and it’s caused many to worry, which is warranted. However, there is another potential hole that not many people are talking about: designated hitter.
Yankees have ‘explored’ options to trade veteran shortstop
The New York Yankees have a shortstop position battle ready to unfold during spring training. Position battles are a rarity for the Yankees, but with a newfound youth movement, including Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera, it is no surprise to see the veterans trying to fend off the rookies for their starting positions.
NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
MLB executive praises Braves for letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency
The Braves have been rewarded several times for relying on their internal talent. When Josh Donaldson left, Atlanta turned to Austin Riley, who is now the club’s highest-paid player. Michael Harris II may have single handily turned the 2022 season around when he was called up. And the Braves are doing the same thing at shortstop with Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom.
