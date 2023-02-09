ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dotesports.com

VCT adjusts LOCK//IN schedule as world champs deal with sickness

The VALORANT Champions Tour 2023 starts its first international event in São Paulo only a couple days from now, inviting 32 teams from all three major regions and two Chinese teams. Featuring a single-elimination bracket and a grand prize of winning an additional regional slot at Masters 2023, the stakes are high for each teams’ first VCT event.

