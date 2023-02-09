Only a couple of weeks on the job and general manager Dana Brown has already locked up a key member of the Astros core to a contract extension that’ll ultimately buy out two free agent years for $42 million. Arguably Houston’s most dynamic starter, Cristian Javier is fresh off a nearly three-and-a-half-win season with ever-improving results. An occasional lack of command was his greatest weakness at times, which led to some clunkers of outings in 2020 and 2021, but his improvement in 2022 set the stage for a strong season and subsequent postseason. Brown is betting on Javier’s improvement carrying into future seasons, and his results when his control is at its best, or near it, prove he is a worthwhile pitcher to invest in going forward.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO