chatsports.com
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
chatsports.com
Old Friends, New Rules - How Will The New MLB Rules Impact The Mariners? Lookout Landing Podcast
Kate, Evan and John are all back together to talk Seattle baseball as Spring Training fast approaches. In lieu of more pressing news from the team at this juncture, the crew has opted for a spattering of listener questions from twitter. First up there is much banter about the new rules: bigger bases, no shifts and pitch clocks. How will Mariners pitchers adapt? Who will be most affected by the changes? Will there be unintended consequences? Possibilities abound. Next up, the big news of the week has landed: Mariners local legend Leonys Martín has landed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
chatsports.com
Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now
Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
chatsports.com
Missouri Baseball Preview: Outfielders
Last season, Missouri’s outfield offered little to no production at the plate. Ross Lovich, Ty Wilsmeyer and Carlos Pena all had wRC+ less than 100 and combined to hit just 10 HR. This year, the Tigers are hoping that those three will take a step forward, and that Nebraska transfer Cam Chick can provide a spark to a lineup that lacked outfield production.
chatsports.com
A Payroll Refresher Following Cristian Javier’s Extension
Only a couple of weeks on the job and general manager Dana Brown has already locked up a key member of the Astros core to a contract extension that’ll ultimately buy out two free agent years for $42 million. Arguably Houston’s most dynamic starter, Cristian Javier is fresh off a nearly three-and-a-half-win season with ever-improving results. An occasional lack of command was his greatest weakness at times, which led to some clunkers of outings in 2020 and 2021, but his improvement in 2022 set the stage for a strong season and subsequent postseason. Brown is betting on Javier’s improvement carrying into future seasons, and his results when his control is at its best, or near it, prove he is a worthwhile pitcher to invest in going forward.
chatsports.com
2023 MLB Team by Team season preview
Major League Baseball will utilize a balanced schedule for the 2023 season meaning that the Atlanta Braves will see all 29 other teams in the league. With that in mind, over the next six weeks, we are going to be rolling out a full 30-team preview for the upcoming season. We will roll these out by division starting with the American League West.
chatsports.com
Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!
Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
chatsports.com
Potential Yankees bullpen candidates from the non-roster invitee list
On February 7th, the New York Yankees posted a list of 29 non-roster invitees to spring training. Names such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells were among them:. The Yankees have invited 29 non-roster players to 2023 Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/EuLYVjtj3i. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February...
chatsports.com
Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes
When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
chatsports.com
Please welcome Mr. Cheerios to the Cubs as we have some fun with anagrams
It’s been a while since we had the offseason time to look at the Cubs’ 40-man roster in anagram form — last year, with the lockout there really wasn’t time to do this. So I thought, as we get closer to Spring Training, I’d post these humorous anagrams for everyone on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, including the recently-signed Michael Fulmer.
chatsports.com
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
chatsports.com
VIDEO: Chiefs borrow Lions play to help beat Eagles in Super Bowl
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gotten a lot of praise around the NFL. He was the runner-up for Assistant Coach of the Year, and he may have very well won himself a head coaching gig in the NFL had he not made the decision to return to Detroit.
chatsports.com
Your Regularly Updated Depository Of Red Sox Spring Training Goodness
With respect to weather in Boston, this has been the winter that never was. Maybe you love that! After all, shoveling gets annoying, cleaning salt stains off your shoes and pants gets annoying, and reading the same story over and over again about how people in Southie save the parking spaces they’ve shoveled out — as if Southie is some magically unique realm and the exact same thing doesn’t happen in cities all over the world — gets really annoying.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears 2023 positional offseason breakdown
In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group on the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll go through every single player on the current roster at each position to see what their current contract status looks like while also providing some commentary on their future with the team. We’ll also take a look at a few free agent possibilities and options in the 2023 NFL Draft at each position.
chatsports.com
Scott Fitterer’s Year 2 review: Free agent signings
In this series we are looking back on Scott Fitterer’s second year as the Carolina Panthers general manager and assessing his performance in salary cap management (here), free agent signings, the 2022 draft, and player trades. This week we’ll review Fitterer’s 2022 free agent class. The grades...
chatsports.com
Braves News: WBC, catchers, more
As we prepare for spring training, the World Baseball Classic, and the regular season, a pretty interesting trade was negotiated between the Marlins and the A’s. The two struggling low-payroll teams reportedly agreed to a challenge trade of source, involving two past top 10 draft picks and major prospects who have struggled to make an impact in the majors.
chatsports.com
The Splash Zone 2/13/23: Dolphins coaching staff should come in to focus soon
The Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff is missing some coaches, but they should be filled sooner rather than later. The Dolphins have had to wait on Vic Fangio to officially become the team’s defensive coordinator, due to him working with Philadelphia Eagles as they prepared for the Super Bowl. But Fangio will take the role today and he should begin filling out his defensive staff. The team will interview Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see his father, Ed Donatell, be part of the Dolphins staff too.
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/12/23
Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: Is there a path that ends with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa crossing enemy lines and toiling for the BoSox? Neville postulates that there is a natural fit in light of Boston’s need for middle infielders and that, despite the rarity of Yankee-Red Sox swaps, Brian Cashman and Chaim Bloom have facilitated one already. Would IKF fulfill the role of stopgap for both sides of The Rivalry in back-to-back years? There’s a non-zero chance, as unlikely as it may seem.
chatsports.com
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
chatsports.com
Bulls might be able to solve point-guard problem in buyout market
CLEVELAND — By late Thursday, the only thing Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two consecutive days of working the phones and still being unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left him a bit worn-down. Not that...
