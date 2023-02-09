Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
NHL
Tarasenko makes impact quickly in Rangers debut after trade from Blues
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't need much time to make an impact in his New York Rangers debut. The forward scored on his first shot at 2:49 of the first period in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Avalanche 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. At 26-23-6, Florida still sits just three points out of a playoff spot. "We've been playing really well lately," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
NHL
Bruins to take siblings on upcoming road trip
BOSTON -- Kayla McAvoy knows she might get a little grief from her colleagues when she returns to New York after heading out on the road with the Boston Bruins. Kayla, defenseman Charlie McAvoy's older sister, is an intern with the New York Rangers in their strength and conditioning department while she attends Queens College in New York City as a graduate student studying exercise science.
NHL
Golden Knights pull away from Ducks with 5 goals in 3rd
LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the third period of a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. "The puck just went in (the third period)," Golden Knights forward William Carrier said. "We had a couple of good looks there. Even the power play hit the post and stuff. Couple of guys were due to score. We just came off the jump with the energy in the building. We wanted to make sure we came out and played well. Since the beginning of the year, it's been on and off here at home (15-13-0)."
NHL
Duchene Scores in Overtime as Predators Defeat Flyers 2-1
Nashville Moves to 25-19-6 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Juuse Saros made 23 saves in goal for the Preds, who...
NHL
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
NHL
Hurricanes-Capitals Stadium Series will have college football feel
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will embrace the college football game day experience with on-field seating, a marching band and an overall festive atmosphere. "People are going to come early and tailgate," NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Monday at Carter-Finley Stadium,...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues traded blows with Arizona on Saturday before coming away with a 6-5 overtime win in their first game back from the All-Star break. It was a night of big returns - Ryan O'Reilly scored in his first game back from injury, Sammy Blais scored in his first game back in St. Louis after last week's trade, Robert Thomas added a goal after missing the previous two games and Pavel Buchnevich added three assists after missing the previous four games.
NHL
Five storylines we're watching after the break
With the NHL All-Star break and ensuing bye week giving the St. Louis Blues 11 days off from game action, the team has had some important time away from the ice to rest their minds and bodies. They returned Saturday with an overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes, though surrenduring...
NHL
McDavid's point streak ends at 15, Oilers lose to Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Connor McDavid's point streak ended at 15 games, and the Edmonton Oilers' point streak ended at 11 in a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday. The Oilers captain, who leads the NHL with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 54 games, was...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: 30 to go
Dave Mishkin with three thoughts as the Bolts begin the stretch run. The Lightning have now played 52 games. Thirty remain. Here are three thoughts as they prepare to enter the regular season's home stretch. The Lightning have maintained playoff pace. The Lightning have accumulated at least 12 points in...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Three Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Defenseman Jacob Moverare has been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore have been activated from injured reserve. The Kings will face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Tie Game Late, But Fall in OT to Blackhawks
Keller notches a goal and two assists along with 300th career point. Nick Bjugstad registered the equalizer late in the third period, but Chicago's Caleb Jones was the overtime hero to secure the 4-3 win for the Blackhawks over the Coyotes on Friday night. Clayton Keller factored into all three...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Can't Crack Seattle in 4-3 Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, in a Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center. A quick start and a late push weren't good enough. The rest of the game was all Seattle. The Flyers finished a four-game homestand with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers...
Comments / 0