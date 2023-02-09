Open in App
Stockton, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lockdown lifted after report of person with gun on Delta College's Stockton campus

By CBS13 Staff,

7 days ago

STOCKTON – A report of a person with a gun on campus prompted a brief lockdown of the Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College on Thursday.

The San Joaquin Delta College District Police sent out a Mustang Alert on Thursday about the situation. The alert was also posted across the school's social media pages.

Police say the suspect allegedly committed a robbery and then went onto campus with a gun in his waistband.

He was spotted near the Cunningham lots and officers responded to the area to search for him.

A thorough search of the campus was performed and investigators deemed the campus safe, lifting the lockdown shortly before 3:30 p.m.

District police did not yet say if the suspect was apprehended.

