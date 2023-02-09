Read full article on original website
School district continues planning for Gypsum early learning center, housing project
The Eagle County School District is currently undergoing planning and design work on an early childhood learning and employee housing project in Gypsum. In addition to providing critical housing to its employees, the project will also address capacity issues the district has faced in down valley communities. The development is...
Coffee With A Cop Feb. 17 At Yeti's Grind
Officers from the Vail Police Department are inviting community members to join them for coffee and conversation between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Yeti’s Grind in Solaris Plaza located at 141 E. Meadow Drive in Vail. The idea for Coffee with a Cop started in...
Vail Police Chief Announces Retirement
After 21 years of service, Police Chief Dwight Henninger has announced his retirement from the Vail Police Department effective March 17. During his tenure at the Vail Police Department, Henninger received many awards and brought stability to the well-respected agency from both residents and policing professionals in the region and state. “I am particularly proud of the exceptional Vail Police employees I have had the pleasure of leading, of the work building trust with the Eagle County Law Enforcement Immigrant Alliance and of the emergency management work to build the capacity of Vail and the Northwest Region to respond to critical incidents,” said Henninger.
