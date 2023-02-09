Read full article on original website
Related
"Medical Center" Star Chad Everett and His Actress/Wife Shelby Grant: A True Hollywood Love Story to the End
He was one of Hollywood's most handsome and talented leading men. She was a gifted actress and his devoted wife. Together, they represented everything that is good, and sincere about marriage and raising a family, all amid the glimmer and glamour of the spotlight.
Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes
Ben Affleck recalls being cursed out while filming that Dunkin' ad for the Super Bowl.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0