One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO