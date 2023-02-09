Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
KCRG.com
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
Dubuque Odd/Even Parking In Effect Today and Tomorrow; Make Sure You Don’t Get Fined
The City of Dubuque's odd/even snow route parking policy will be in effect today (2/10) and tomorrow (2/11). The only streets affected are those identified with snow route signs, which include the times that parking is restricted. Parking will not be allowed on the even-numbered side of the streets today...
KCRG.com
Pedestrian hit by train in Dubuque
Education bill restricts what can and can't be taught in schools. It also eliminates suicide screenings unless parents give explicit permission. Dubuque looking for more volunteer for 'snow crew'. Updated: 2 hours ago. “Volunteers just started off slow. We had 40 people needing help and ten more wanting service. We...
Free Parking in Dubuque’s City-Owned Ramps Until Friday Morning
The City of Dubuque is opening all City-owned parking ramps for free parking until 7 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 10). Residents who would like to remove their vehicles from the streets to assist with snow removal are encouraged to consider this opportunity. The heavy snowfall Dubuque and the Tri-States has...
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville
One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
Dubuque’s PetMed Prioritizes Compassion, Convenience
Faithful listeners of my show know I have two cats, affectionately named Siskel and Ebert. For as much joy as they bring me, they manage to bring me a great deal of problems when it comes to taking them to the vet. When I moved from central Illinois to Dubuque...
x1071.com
Thursday Snowstorm One of the Largest In Recent Years in the Area
Yesterday’s snowstorm produced the largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque. A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Other snowfall amounts…East Dubuque 7.5 inches Cuba City 6 inches; Platteville 5 inches, Lancaster 5 inches, Galena 4 inches.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
NICC Brings Back “Beginning Beekeeping” Course
Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will be bringing back a popular course. It will be taught by a farm-owner who produces more than 20 different flavors of honey. NICC announced that their "Beginning Beekeeping" course would be returning to the campus curriculum in February 2023. Bill Johnson of Johnson Honey Farm in Guttenberg, IA will teach the class, as his him and his wife Louise have run their own operation since 1993.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
990
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0