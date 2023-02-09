Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
101 Old Mamaroneck Road 1A1A, White Plains, NY 10605, White Plains, NY 10605 - $197,500
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A property at 101 Old Mamaroneck Road 1A1A, White Plains, NY 10605 in White Plains is listed at $197,500. School District: White Plains City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity...
longisland.com
Dario’s Pizza Opens in West Hempstead
It’s 2023 and Long Islanders’ appetite for pizza has not abated one bit. When a new pizza shop opens the customers line up to see what they got. Dario’s Pizza is getting a chance to show their stuff in the spot that used to be the home of Chef’s Pizza on Nassau Boulevard.
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York
Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 10-12, 2023
A total of 108 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 10, 2023, among them:. 1:39 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Officer reports incident documented. 3:37 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Offer reports trespass affidavit signed against subject and subject notified. 6:51 a.m. Locate missing person...
Herald Community Newspapers
New York Riptide ink Rose Walker to honorary one-day contract
New York General Manager and Executive Vice President Rich Lisk has been busy reshaping the Riptide’s roster for both the present and future, and Saturday night announced the signing of lacrosse grandmother and Nassau County Legislator, Rose Walker, to a one-day honorary contract in advance of the matchup against the Albany FireWolves at Nassau Coliseum.
Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD
VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
4 young kids, 2 adults struck by gel pellets at Brooklyn shopping center
Four young kids and two adults were struck by gel bullets in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford earns wrestling crown
Seaford wrestling made history in more ways than one during the individual county championships last Saturday. The Vikings tied a program record in qualifying six wrestlers for the New York State Championships during the Nassau’s Division 2 tournament at Cold Spring Harbor High School and for the first time since 2004 finished as the top team on the county finals stage.
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America
It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.
Polar Plunge participants in Long Beach, including former Make-A-Wish recipient, raise $25k for charity
The event held a special meaning for Masha Benitez. The 19-year-old from Long Beach had to undergo life-saving surgeries as a child and was even the recipient of a Make-A-Wish Foundation donation when she was five.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Merchandise stolen from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack
A man allegedly stole items, including two televisions, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 27 at 4 p.m. The items were valued at more than $500. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in January. Two men allegedly stole 20 Smart Lighting Switches from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately...
Herald Community Newspapers
Bohan, McGrath lead South Side
A winning performance in the 3000m race highlighted South Side’s effort in a challenging Nassau County Class B girls’ track and field championship meet Feb. 7 at St. Anthony’s High School in Huntington. Junior Claire Bohan captured the county title in the 3000m in impressive fashion, beating...
Watch: Burglar Smashes Way Into North Lawrence Business Before Fleeing With Cash
Police are asking for the public’s help after a man smashed his way into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The break-in occurred at around 3:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in North Lawrence, at Ahuva’s Grill on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. An investigation determined…
Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified
A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
Watch: Sailboat Explodes At Long Island Marina, 1 Airlifted To Hospital
A man is recovering after being pulled from the wreckage of a sailboat that exploded at a Long Island marina. Emergency crews in Islip were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports that a boat had exploded at a dock in Islip Canal, located on Main Street, according to Suffolk Coun…
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
