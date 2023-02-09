ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

longisland.com

Dario’s Pizza Opens in West Hempstead

It’s 2023 and Long Islanders’ appetite for pizza has not abated one bit. When a new pizza shop opens the customers line up to see what they got. Dario’s Pizza is getting a chance to show their stuff in the spot that used to be the home of Chef’s Pizza on Nassau Boulevard.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Commons | Shopping mall in Hicksville, New York

Broadway Commons, better known by its former name Broadway Mall, is a large shopping mall located in Hicksville, New York, United States. Originally an open-air shopping center called the Mid-Island Shopping Plaza, Broadway Mall is currently a regional enclosed shopping center comprising 98 stores, as well as a food court and movie theater.
HICKSVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 10-12, 2023

A total of 108 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 10, 2023, among them:. 1:39 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Officer reports incident documented. 3:37 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Offer reports trespass affidavit signed against subject and subject notified. 6:51 a.m. Locate missing person...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

New York Riptide ink Rose Walker to honorary one-day contract

New York General Manager and Executive Vice President Rich Lisk has been busy reshaping the Riptide’s roster for both the present and future, and Saturday night announced the signing of lacrosse grandmother and Nassau County Legislator, Rose Walker, to a one-day honorary contract in advance of the matchup against the Albany FireWolves at Nassau Coliseum.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD

VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford earns wrestling crown

Seaford wrestling made history in more ways than one during the individual county championships last Saturday. The Vikings tied a program record in qualifying six wrestlers for the New York State Championships during the Nassau’s Division 2 tournament at Cold Spring Harbor High School and for the first time since 2004 finished as the top team on the county finals stage.
SEAFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Merchandise stolen from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack

A man allegedly stole items, including two televisions, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 27 at 4 p.m. The items were valued at more than $500. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with...
COMMACK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in January. Two men allegedly stole 20 Smart Lighting Switches from Lowes, located at 100 Express Drive North, at approximately...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bohan, McGrath lead South Side

A winning performance in the 3000m race highlighted South Side’s effort in a challenging Nassau County Class B girls’ track and field championship meet Feb. 7 at St. Anthony’s High School in Huntington. Junior Claire Bohan captured the county title in the 3000m in impressive fashion, beating...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Bear Mountain Bridge Fatal Jumper Identified

A man who jumped to his death from Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by state police. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Cortlandt around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Trooper AJ Hicks said the troopers responded to the bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.
CORTLANDT, NY

