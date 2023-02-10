Colorado gets $37 million for protection against future wildfires 00:42

Colorado is getting $37 million from the federal government to protect land and mitigate the risk of wildfires. The Biden Administration announced on Thursday that it is expanding funding for protection against future wildfires.

The Forest Service plans to focus on 16,000 acres this year. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act is being used to help invest.

CBS

"This money is generational, we've known what we wanted to do for a long time but we haven't had the funding to do it. And we know we need to work with partners to identify the right places and the right schedules to do this work that will reduce wildfire risk to the community," said Forest Service Regional Forester Frank Beum.

This is all part of the Forest Service's 10-year wildfire crisis strategy. Last year, the project received more than $18 million and maintained 11,000 acres.