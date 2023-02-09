According to a report from the Dubuque Police Department, at around 6:45 am the Dubuque 911 Center received an additional call reporting threats of violence today at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police believe this call is related to a similar report made on Monday morning. While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day. Classes will run as scheduled. The Dubuque Police Department is actively investigating the source of both calls.

