Dubuque, IA

Dubuque’s Equitable Community Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

According to the City of Dubuque website, The Office of Equity and Human Rights is now accepting applications for the new Dubuque Equitable Community Grant. The Dubuque Equitable Community Grant provides one eligible non-profit, business, club, organization, or group of passionate residents, with up to $10,000 to support programs, activities, or services that help promote equity in the Dubuque community.
DUBUQUE, IA
Free Parking in Dubuque’s City-Owned Ramps Until Friday Morning

The City of Dubuque is opening all City-owned parking ramps for free parking until 7 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 10). Residents who would like to remove their vehicles from the streets to assist with snow removal are encouraged to consider this opportunity. The heavy snowfall Dubuque and the Tri-States has...
DUBUQUE, IA
Increased Police Presence At Dubuque Hempstead Following Threats

According to a report from the Dubuque Police Department, at around 6:45 am the Dubuque 911 Center received an additional call reporting threats of violence today at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police believe this call is related to a similar report made on Monday morning. While there is currently nothing to support this new reported threat, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day. Classes will run as scheduled. The Dubuque Police Department is actively investigating the source of both calls.
DUBUQUE, IA
NICC Brings Back “Beginning Beekeeping” Course

Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will be bringing back a popular course. It will be taught by a farm-owner who produces more than 20 different flavors of honey. NICC announced that their "Beginning Beekeeping" course would be returning to the campus curriculum in February 2023. Bill Johnson of Johnson Honey Farm in Guttenberg, IA will teach the class, as his him and his wife Louise have run their own operation since 1993.
CALMAR, IA
Dubuque, IA
