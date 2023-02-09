ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

BNIM’s Keeler Court Apartments is an affordable-housing complex with an emphasis on outdoor community space

By Chris Walton
archpaper.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS 8

Wild parrots flocking over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — It's not your average pigeon or seagull going after your lunch in Ocean Beach, or even a screeching crow perched on an East County light post - it's a wild parrot!. "I have lived in Santee for over 30 years. I have never seen them here...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Injured When Vehicles Collide in Oak Park

Three people were sent to hospitals Sunday after two vehicles collided in Oak Park, a fire official said. The crash happened at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Chollas Road when the driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was traveling southbound with a child in the vehicle, according to OnScene TV.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Diego Woman Buys Used Car on Facebook. Hertz Claims it 1 Month Later

A San Diego family is fuming after they bought a car only to have it towed away a month later by someone claiming it was actually theirs. “This has been draining in so many ways, economically, mentally, and physically, in just so many ways,” said Sonia Ruiz to NBC 7 Responds as we sat down at her kitchen table with several documents laid out before her.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

