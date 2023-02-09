Change location
InsuranceNewsNet
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Data Processing System For Processing Network Data Records Transmitted From Remote, Distributed Terminal Devices”, for Approval (USPTO 20230028535): Patent Application
By Insurance Daily News,7 days ago
By Insurance Daily News,7 days ago
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Moulden, Shelby (. No assignee for this patent application has...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0