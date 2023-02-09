Change location
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Marijuana Legalization Bill Clears Fifth Senate Committee, With Former Governor Delivering Impassioned Endorsement
By Kyle Jaeger,7 days ago
A bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota cleared its fifth Senate committee on Thursday—and it received an impassioned endorsement in testimony from the state’s celebrity...
