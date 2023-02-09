Gisele Helped Tom Brady Make 'Final Decision' On Retirement: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady 's ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen , reportedly played a key role in his decision to retire "for good" earlier this month.

Brady and Bündchen, who filed for divorce last October, "talked this through before he came to the final decision," a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday (February 8).

"Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms," the source said, adding that the supermodel has been "a real rock" through Brady's retirement process.

On February 1, Bündchen shared her support in response to Brady's retirement announcement.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented on Brady's Instagram post.

The couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage on October 28, 2022. Brady and Bündchen reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement and have since co-parented their children, with the supermodel reportedly purchasing a house near Brady's Miami mansion last year.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots , which included six Super Bowl victories.

Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.