Open in App
WFLA

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n0nH_0kiMHxoB00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiMHxoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiMHxoB00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida on Friday?
Tallahassee, FL22 hours ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs dies
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Florida cat missing for 2 years found in Kansas
Prairie Village, KS15 hours ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Deputies find 70-year-old woman bound up in home
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL2 days ago
St. Pete toddler tests positive for cocaine after visiting father, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
Family sues Florida assisted living facility where 93-year-old drowned in pool
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Florida woman takes home $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Gabby Petito’s family attorney wants alleged ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mom
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Florida Mega Millions jackpot winner expected to be identified this week
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Sarasota woman donates kidney to stranger just before Valentine’s Day
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
8 struck after SUV loses brakes at Florida auto auction
Lauderdale Lakes, FL2 days ago
KFC testing 2 new chicken sandwiches exclusively in Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Firefighters battle blaze at nursery in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
Florida 3-year-old dies after shooting himself, deputies say
Deland, FL1 day ago
‘Top rated’ BBQ chain opening in Tampa
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Backyard swimming pool near Tampa is shaped like a revolver
Tampa, FL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy