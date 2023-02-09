Open in App
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Post

Man convicted of murdering man found shot to death in alley near 7th Street in 2020

By Fernando Haro Garcia,

7 days ago

Jurors on Thursday convicted a 51-year-old man of murder for the slaying of another man, who was found shot to death in an alley near North Alamitos Beach more than two years ago .

Police say Richard Young was involved in some type of altercation with 40-year-old Juan Moreno when he shot and killed him in an alleyway in the area Seventh Street and Cerritos Avenue on Aug. 4, 2020. The two men knew each other, police said, although it is unclear how.

Young fled the area that afternoon before officers arrived, although he was later arrested in October after leading police on a brief pursuit through Long Beach’s Hellman neighborhood , crashing the vehicle and then attempting to flee on foot, authorities said.

He’s remained jailed without bail ever since, arrest records show.

Jurors deliberated for less than a day before finding Young guilty of second-degree murder, one count of evading a pursuing peace officer and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. They also found the special allegation that Young used a firearm in the commission of the crime to be true, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Young, who was 48 at the time of the slaying, will be sentenced on March 29.

Man convicted of murdering 2 men during fight at liquor store in 2017

The post Man convicted of murdering man found shot to death in alley near 7th Street in 2020 appeared first on Long Beach Post .

