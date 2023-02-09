Read full article on original website
JT Of City Girls Gushes Over Rihanna Performance, 'God Is A Woman'
JT of the City Girls was so floored by Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, she didn't seem to mind her beau Lil Uzi Vert was probably somewhere reeling over his Eagles losing such a nail-biter!!!. TMZ Hip Hop linked with JT as she was leaving SB LVII, where Rihanna's pregnancy...
De La Soul Member Dave, AKA Trugoy the Dove, Dead at 54
David Jolicoeur -- also known as Dave and Trugoy the Dove, who was one of the three founding members of De La Soul -- has died. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the rapper passed away Sunday at a hospital in Maryland. No other details, including a potential cause, have been released ... but we're told his death appears to be from natural causes, and that he was battling an undisclosed illness.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Bill Bellamy Says Grammys Got Song of the Year, Hip Hop Tribute All Wrong
Bill Bellamy thinks the Grammys have a diversity problem in their voting ranks, and that's why -- as he sees it -- their final ballots on the major categories rarely match up with public opinion. The "Top Billin'" podcast host and comedian was out in West Hollywood when we polled...
Antonio Brown Cops Iced-Out Skull Rings, Diamond Earrings In ATL Shopping Spree
Antonio Brown took a break from taking shots at Tom Brady and starring in music videos this month to buy some new jewelry ... copping some epic bling on a shopping spree in Atlanta!!!. Sources tell TMZ Sports the seven-time Pro Bowler spent his cash on some drip at Ice...
Rick Ross Hosts Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Kodak Black, GloRilla Inside Super Bowl Stadium
Rick Ross threw a Super Bowl party fit for a king -- with enough room for both his close family members and tons of his famous pals!!!. There were no signs of Rod Wave ... who Rozay invited to his suite ahead of the Big Game but the Bawse managed to attract the likes of Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Johnny Dang, Ryan Clark and an iced-out Floyd Mayweather ... who bragged about sipping on alkaline water ahead of his fight with Aaron Chalmers.
Christina Aguilera, Winnie Harlow on Rihanna Songs They'd Prefer at SB
Rihanna has A LOT of songs to consider as she finalizes her 13-minute Super Bowl set -- but if she's curious what her peers think she should sing ... she might wanna watch this. We got Christina Aguilera and Winnie Harlow heading into Drake's SB party Friday in Scottsdale --...
DJ Drama Agrees With Meek Mill That 'Dreams and Nightmares' And 'Just Wanna Rock' Can Co-Exist As Philly Anthems
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bicyclist Traffic Accident, Not at Fault | TMZ Live Beyonce's Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out | TMZ Live. Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly Music | TMZ Live.
Hollywood Publicist Howard Bragman Dead at 66 After Battle with Leukemia
Hollywood publicist and television personality Howard Bragman has died after a brave battle with leukemia. Howard was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner, Mike Maimone, this month -- but wanted to get checked out by his doctor before his travels for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.
Lil Nas X, Zedd Sued Over Massive Party at Hollywood Hills Mansion
Lil Nas X and Zedd ignored a property owner's demand they not party in his swanky Hollywood Hills mansion, and then left the place trashed after the huge bash ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Old Town Road" singer and...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck In Escrow to Buy $34,500,000 L.A. Mansion
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have FINALLY found their dream house ... TMZ has confirmed they're in escrow to buy an incredible property in the L.A. area. The mansion is in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. -- a super exclusive neighborhood only for the uber-rich. It's listed for $34,500,000...
Swae Lee Slams Billboard List For Not Including His Diamond-Selling Career
Swae Lee isn't validating Billboard's Top 50 rapper list for obvious reasons -- it's missing his and Rae Sremmurd's names, and that makes him suspect of the whole damn thing!!!. We caught Swae out in Glendale, AZ during the Super Bowl party blitz and he was hot at Billboard's omission,...
Possible Backup Dancers for Rihanna's Halftime Show Trek Across Parking Lot
Rihanna is set to hit the stage during the Superbowl halftime show very shortly -- and you'd think NFL officials would already have her backup dancers inside by now ... you would think. Check out this clip that our photog got about 25 minutes ago -- you see SCORES of...
Mike Rubin Throws Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Party, Tons of Celebs Show
Michael Rubin never disappoints, and his party the day before Super Bowl Sunday was no exception. The CEO of Fanatics threw a bash that drew the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Baby, J Balvin and The Chainsmokers ... and the performances were amazing!. It went down at Phoenix's Arizona Biltmore,...
Barney the Dinosaur's New Look Dragged by Social Media
Barney is back with a brand new look, but not everyone is feeling the digital makeover ... dragging the reboot character all across the internet. Mattel Television made the major announcement Monday, revealing the throwback show "Barney & Friends" is making a comeback. The company also showed off a brand new Barney for the reimagined franchise.
Bam Margera Giving His Dad Elvis' Robe, Thanks to Priscilla Presley
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley's friendship is paying off for him in a big way -- he's hooking up his dad with an iconic Elvis robe .. TMZ has learned. Bam tells us he was first introduced to Priscilla's son Navarone Garcia -- through mutual friends in the music industry -- and since then he's formed his own relationship with Priscilla.
TMZ's Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards!
Did you lovers out there think we forgot about Valentine's Day?! Well guess again, because TMZ has got you covered with the sweetest celeb custom cards you'll ever score!. There's really no need for a last-minute panic, because you'll fall in love with these creations the moment you lay eyes on them, plus you'll score some points from your special someone!
