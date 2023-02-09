Open in App
KSN News

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7R2m_0kiME9al00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiME9al00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiME9al00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Parents urged to remove stroller canopy after toddler’s death

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Pedestrian injured in southeast Wichita hit-and-run
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Pacheco greet fans at KC-area businesses
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Off-duty Goddard police officer hit by alleged drunk driver
Wichita, KS2 days ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL17 hours ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Starlite Drive-in kicking off their season, 5th season under newest owner
Wichita, KS15 hours ago
33-year-old Boa Constrictor dies at Garden City zoo
Garden City, KS1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Central Wichita shooting leaves teenager seriously injured
Wichita, KS2 days ago
WPD putting extra officers on roads this weekend for DUI patrol
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Local candy stores see successful Valentine’s Day business despite price changes
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Anthony woman
Anthony, KS23 hours ago
Salina police seeing increase in daytime burglaries
Salina, KS1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY2 hours ago
A home of hope: Wichita woman launching affordable housing program
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Woman survives 200-foot fall in California mountains
Thornton, CO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy