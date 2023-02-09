Open in App
KSNT News

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvijP_0kiME6wa00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiME6wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiME6wa00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
KCPD helicopter shows thousands of Chiefs fans gathering downtown
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Washburn WBB wins in OT, MBB stays close with Northwest Missouri State
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Tre’Zure Jobe passes 2,000 career points
Emporia, KS14 hours ago
Topeka Zoo to open new giraffe exhibit next month
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Chiefs Kingdom Championships Parade – everything you need to know
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Couple celebrates 72 years of marriage in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Gunshot victim dropped off at Topeka hospital, police search for shooter
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’
Fox River Grove, IL3 days ago
Topeka house fire deemed intentionally set, TFD says
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Chiefs Eric Bieniemy expected to interview with Commanders
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Police called to Manhattan school after suspicious man found in building with students present
Manhattan, KS23 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade preview
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pedestrian, drivers injured in multi-vehicle wreck northeast of Topeka, KHP says
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Professionals from across Kansas meet up for event that is first of its kind
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Second new tiger arrives at Topeka Zoo
Topeka, KS2 hours ago
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Valentine’s Day enrichment treats
Brookfield, IL2 days ago
Pedestrian, Kansas City officer, K9 and pedestrian killed in crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Free health screenings for Northeast Kansas in 2023
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Michigan State Shooting: Police say 3 killed, 5 injured, suspect had no connection to school
East Lansing, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy