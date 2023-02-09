Read full article on original website
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
7 lost Colorado ski areas that are worth remembering
Colorado is known for its world-class ski resorts. Areas like Vail, Aspen, and Telluride draw thousands of people every season and pour millions of dollars into the economy.
12 Tiny Towns You Need to Visit in Colorado When You’re Bored
Being bored is dangerous. You do stupid things when you're bored. In Colorado, we live in a state with 14er mountains. Please don't do stupid things in the mountains when you are bored. Instead, let's hit the road and check out 12 western slope communities that are big on fun,...
Do You Know Colorado’s Signature Drink?
Colorado is known for many things: mountains, South Park, marijuana, and more recently for being practically immortal. One thing that I can personally say that I would have never thought of while trying to find Colorado things and themes distinctly would have been Colorado's favorite drink. Honestly, I've lived in...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
10 favorite photos from John Fielder's career across Colorado
Over a career spanning 50 years and most every square mile of Colorado, it would be impossible to ask John Fielder for his favorite photographs. We asked anyway. He obliged. We asked on the heels of History Colorado announcing Fielder’s legendary lifetime of work has been donated to the public domain. The agency in the coming months will be cataloging and digitizing more than 5,000 images, to eventually be available at historycolorado.org/john-fielder-collection. Later this summer, a celebratory exhibit is expected at History Colorado Center.
20 Amazing Colorado Destinations Located on BLM Public Lands
BLM Lands in Colorado make up over 8.3 million acres according to the Beauro of Land Management in Colorado. They contribute more than $8 billion dollars to the state economy and employ more than 41,000 people. There are countless places to get out and enjoy nature located on BLM public...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
(Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials this week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
International Space Station: Colorado winter views
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
Nine 'thought-to-be-extinct' predators released to prey on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado. Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
