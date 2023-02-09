ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Do You Know Colorado’s Signature Drink?

Colorado is known for many things: mountains, South Park, marijuana, and more recently for being practically immortal. One thing that I can personally say that I would have never thought of while trying to find Colorado things and themes distinctly would have been Colorado's favorite drink. Honestly, I've lived in...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
10 favorite photos from John Fielder's career across Colorado

Over a career spanning 50 years and most every square mile of Colorado, it would be impossible to ask John Fielder for his favorite photographs. We asked anyway. He obliged. We asked on the heels of History Colorado announcing Fielder’s legendary lifetime of work has been donated to the public domain. The agency in the coming months will be cataloging and digitizing more than 5,000 images, to eventually be available at historycolorado.org/john-fielder-collection. Later this summer, a celebratory exhibit is expected at History Colorado Center.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties

If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
International Space Station: Colorado winter views

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
Nine 'thought-to-be-extinct' predators released to prey on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, additional members of the endangered black-footed ferret species have been released in Colorado. Nine ferrets were released last Tuesday at Soapstone Natural Area and Meadow Springs Ranch, with both of these locations found north of Fort Collins. These spots were selected due to thriving prairie dog colonies in the area, with this species serving as the main source of food for the ferrets.
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

