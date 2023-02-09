Alleged Chicago brothel operator pleads guilty to conspiracy, operating in Indiana

CHICAGO (AP) — A 35-year-old woman who prosecutors said operated a multistate prostitution business from a three-story Chicago building that functioned like a brothel pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge.

A federal indictment unsealed in 2019 said Jessica Nesbitt took in millions of dollars through prostitution services that she and her employees provided in Illinois; Washington, D.C.; California; Florida; Indiana; Nevada and Wisconsin.

Nesbitt, who has been free on bond since 2019 and cares for a teenage son, faces up to five years in prison. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled to happen May 3.

“Ms. Nesbitt has accepted full responsibility for all of her deeds,” her attorney, Barry Sheppard, told reporters at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Nesbitt admitted arranging prostitution services with herself and employees at rates of $300 to $1,000 per hour. She admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that she took in more than $1 million in payments from clients over seven years through her business, Kink Extraordinaire.

