Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Chicago Auto Show ready to rev its engines at McCormick Place

By CBS Chicago Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03M7pm_0kiM1sM500

Chicago Auto Show kicking off this weekend 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show is one of the hottest tickets in town. Workers have less than two days before the curtains go up and the doors open on the nation's largest auto show on Saturday at McCormick Place.

The Auto Show offered a sneak peek on Thursday.

From Hyundai to Chevrolet, the top carmakers are all ready for you to check them out. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors age 62 and up or kids ages 4-12. Tickets for kids 3 and under are free. You can buy tickets at tickets.drivechicago.com .

CBS 2 will take you "Behind the Wheel" of the Auto Show on Tuesday (Feb. 14) at 6:30 p.m. on air and streaming on CBS News Chicago .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
Chicago RV and Camping Show in Rosemont kicks off today
Rosemont, IL1 day ago
Oak Park police giving away steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kia vehicles
Oak Park, IL6 hours ago
Navy Pier features Chicago painter's work honoring her dad, Black history
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular
Bears close on former Arlington International Racecourse property
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Elevated Chicago asking "Can You Walk There?" in TikTok series on access to public transit
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Falling ice from Willis Tower closes nearby sidewalks
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez to provide update on Little Village Discount Mall Thursday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup on the way
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
CHA program helps Chicago woman become a homeowner
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Chicagoans play it safe on roads as snow falls, look forward to spring
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Slick conditions everywhere
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Biden administration holding economic summit in Chicago Friday
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Mariano's "What's Next" program helping bring local Black brands to store shelves
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
20 years after the E2 nightclub tragedy, a woman mourns a mom she never got to know
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Grasshopper Club, Black-owned marijuana dispensary, opens in Logan Square
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Buyers robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy bike, motorcycle in Chicago Lawn
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Highland Park reveals plans for this year's 4th of July
Highland Park, IL19 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity operates many ReStore locations in Chicagoland
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Heavy snow falls in northern suburbs; cars stall and crash through evening
Buffalo Grove, IL15 hours ago
Suspected bank robbers in Lisle traced to Chicago warehouse
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen returns to Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Fire breaks out in chute at Waldorf Astoria Residences
Chicago, IL1 day ago
First dog brought to Chicago from Texas shelters gets forever home
Chicago, IL2 days ago
CFD responds to blaze at vacant Englewood house
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chemical spill at UIC leaves 2 students with injuries
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson wants to cut taxes, lure new businesses to Chicago
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Ancient artifacts arrive for 'Pompeii: The Exhibition' at Museum of Science and Industry
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
CPD issue alert of pickpocketing in River North
Chicago, IL1 day ago
French bulldog reunited with owner after being snatched near Pilsen home
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy