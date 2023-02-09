Open in App
Evansville, IN
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed outside Evansville Dollar General

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press,

7 days ago
EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian struck and killed Thursday outside of an Evansville Dollar General as 85-year-old John H. Elpers....
