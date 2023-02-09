ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsantaana.com

Anaheim man sentenced for killing a woman at a Santa Ana motel

Milton Louis Mayfield, a 59-year-old man from Anaheim, pleaded guilty on Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend at a Santa Ana motel back in 2018. Mayfield killed 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon of Santa Ana at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427...
SANTA ANA, CA
southarkansassun.com

California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers

Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Driver arrested on DUI charges in fatal San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- One person was dead and a Fremont man in custody on DUI charges after a horrific late-night crash on northbound 680 in San Jose.CHP investigators said that approximately 10:50 p.m. a GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-680 northbound, north of Berryessa Road, in the No. 2 lane.    It then veered into the back of a Ford Focus, sending the vehicle across the No. 1 lane and into the concrete barrier within the center divide.  Meanwhile, the driver of the Sierra lost control. His vehicle traveled across three lanes, onto the right-hand...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Sherman Oaks man killed by neighbor after verbal dispute: LAPD

Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
NAPA, CA
KTLA

New details released in 91 Freeway shooting

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are looking for a gunman who fired shots at a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Compton last Friday. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of the 710 interchange. The driver of the semi told CHP that he heard multiple gunshots, so he […]
COMPTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Long Beach

Police on Friday arrested a felon on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Long Beach. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 28th Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a statement. The victim told officers that the was walking in the area when he began to argue with another man, who shot him multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Investigators were able to locate evidence that included several shell casings at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 44-year-old Willie James Glover. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition. His bail is set at $1.1 million. 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hit-and-run suspect sought who injured 77-year-old woman in Castro Valley parking lot

CASTRO VALLEY -- The Alameda County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run suspect who struck an elderly woman in a Castro Valley parking lot Saturday evening.According to a Facebook post by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office account, on Saturday at around 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley after a suspect intentionally hit a 77-year-old female victim in the church parking lot and fled westbound toward Redwood Road. According to authorities, the unknown black male adult suspect may have brushed against the victim with his vehicle, which...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy