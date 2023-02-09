Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
Anaheim man sentenced for killing a woman at a Santa Ana motel
Milton Louis Mayfield, a 59-year-old man from Anaheim, pleaded guilty on Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing his friend at a Santa Ana motel back in 2018. Mayfield killed 55-year-old Deborah Ann Simon of Santa Ana at the Sunshine Village Motel, 1427...
San Mateo County to pay $4.5M settlement to family of man who died during 'jaywalking stop gone wrong'
San Mateo County is paying $4.5 million in a settlement with the family of a 36-year-old man who died when San Mateo County sheriff's deputies used a Taser stun gun, batons and pepper spray on him in Millbrae in 2018, according to the attorneys for the man's mother. Chinedu Valentine...
Man gets 14 years in prison for dealing deadly dose of fentanyl in O.C.
A 25-year-old man was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison for dealing a baggie of Fentanyl in Costa Mesa to a 22-year- old woman, who overdosed and died in Huntington Beach.
southarkansassun.com
California Robbery Suspects Kill Bakery Owner; Victim’s Family Don’t Want Jail Time For Robbers
Bakery owner Jen Angel was killed during a California robbery incident. However, Angel’s family does not want the robbers to be put in jail. Jen Angel, 48, the owner of Angel Cakes bakery, was killed during a California robbery incident. Armed robbers reportedly smashed the windows of her car parked outside an Oakland Wells Fargo and ran away with her belongings.
pasadenanow.com
Neighbor Dispute Over Loud Music Leads to Barricaded Suspect, Arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Police arrested a Pasadena man after a woman reported shortly after noon that he pointed a handgun at her. The incident occurred in the 600 block of East Walnut St., where both the victim and the suspect reside in adjacent apartments. According to Pasadena Police Watch Commander Lieutenant Sean Dawkins,...
Update: Driver arrested on DUI charges in fatal San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- One person was dead and a Fremont man in custody on DUI charges after a horrific late-night crash on northbound 680 in San Jose.CHP investigators said that approximately 10:50 p.m. a GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-680 northbound, north of Berryessa Road, in the No. 2 lane. It then veered into the back of a Ford Focus, sending the vehicle across the No. 1 lane and into the concrete barrier within the center divide. Meanwhile, the driver of the Sierra lost control. His vehicle traveled across three lanes, onto the right-hand...
Sherman Oaks man killed by neighbor after verbal dispute: LAPD
Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Front of Suspect’s Home in El Monte
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect that led California Highway Patrol on a chase from San Bernardino County ended with the suspect in custody in front of his home in a city neighborhood within Los Angeles County. CHP Baldwin Park took over a pursuit from the San Bernardino...
Deputies arrest 4 people, seize multiple drugs and firearms in Compton raid
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force arrested four people and seized multiple drugs and firearms following a raid in Compton on Thursday.
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
New details released in 91 Freeway shooting
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are looking for a gunman who fired shots at a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Compton last Friday. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of the 710 interchange. The driver of the semi told CHP that he heard multiple gunshots, so he […]
Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is dead and detectives were summoned to the scene of what appeared to be the aftermath of an alleged road… Read more "Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street"
Family of 35-year-old man fatally shot by LAPD officers demands answers, prosecution
The family of a 35-year-old man who was killed by police officers in South Los Angeles is demanding answers and accountability.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Long Beach
Police on Friday arrested a felon on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Long Beach. The shooting is said to have occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East 28th Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a statement. The victim told officers that the was walking in the area when he began to argue with another man, who shot him multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Investigators were able to locate evidence that included several shell casings at the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 44-year-old Willie James Glover. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of ammunition. His bail is set at $1.1 million.
Man shot in Hercules while attempting to intervene in a family fight
A 27-year-old man was shot and injured while attempting to intervene in a fight between two of his family members in Hercules Friday night, police said. Hercules police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Brighton Street and located the man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Hit-and-run suspect sought who injured 77-year-old woman in Castro Valley parking lot
CASTRO VALLEY -- The Alameda County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run suspect who struck an elderly woman in a Castro Valley parking lot Saturday evening.According to a Facebook post by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office account, on Saturday at around 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way in Castro Valley after a suspect intentionally hit a 77-year-old female victim in the church parking lot and fled westbound toward Redwood Road. According to authorities, the unknown black male adult suspect may have brushed against the victim with his vehicle, which...
