wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Fear She Had Of Getting Fired During Her Days In NXT
Liv Morgan recalls being very afraid that she was going to get fired during her days in NXT. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent chat with the WWE on FOX Youtube Channel, where she opened up about her days in NXT and revealed that she expected to get fired on numerous occasions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kamille Retains NWA Women’s Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA women’s Champion Kamille put his title on the line against Angelina Love at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV. The match featured Kamille hitting coast-to-cast with a trash can at one point....
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Morgan Reveals He Almost Made WWE Return In The 2014 Royal Rumble Match
Matt Morgan nearly made his WWE return back in 2014. The former two-time TNA tag champion, who worked for WWE between 2002-2005, discussed this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. During his chat, Morgan explained that while the offer for him to return at the Rumble was there he told WWE no due to the birth of his son a few weeks prior. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Believes Reported WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be A Test For John Cena
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave his thoughts on reports of John Cena wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. “I know John Cena is trying to get back at it, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches and Segment for Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
WWE has announced a new segment and two new matches for the Valentine’s Day edition of WWE NXT. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail was added to Tuesday’s NXT line-up. The match was made after Hail confronted Stratton about her harsh words for Chase U last week. The segment ended with Stratton insulting and brushing Hail off, Ava Raine of The Schism dragging Hail away.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jacy Jayne Talks Recreating Famous Angle For Toxic Attraction Break Up
Last week the WWE Universe was shocked when Jacy Jayne betrayed her Toxic Attraction tag team partner Gigi Dolin on NXT and nailed her with a superkick during Bayley’s Ding Dong Hello segment. The moment looked eerily similar to the famous Barbershop segment with The Rockers, when Shawn Michaels nailed Marty Janetty to kickstart his solo career.
Elias: Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma, I Keep My Distance To Protect Myself Emotionally
Elias gives an update on his brother Ezekiel's condition after being assaulted by Kevin Owens and stretchered out of WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, August 8, 2022. Ezekiel came into the WWE Universe like a lightning bolt. Every week, Zeke was so geeked to speak with all of his Zeke Freaks that he nearly leaked.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,442 tickets and there are 687 left. It’s set up for 10,129 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. – Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley contract signing. – Miz TV...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Is Very Happy To See Lita Back In WWE: “She’s A Big-Time Player”
Mick Foley is very excited to see Lita back with WWE. The hardcore legend spoke about the former multi-time women’s champion during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod, where he also discussed the Road to WrestleMania and how things are shaping up for one of the company’s top superstars, Becky Lynch. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said PPV Event
The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:. NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary) NWA National Champion Cyon defends...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released
When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Hager Explains Why WWE Split Him Up From Cesaro As A Tag Team
Jake Hager, former WWE star Jack Swagger, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s YouTube/podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, where he talked about a wide range of topics. During it, he looked back on teaming with Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and being broken up because they put Cesaro with Paul Heyman.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
