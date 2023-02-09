Expect higher prices for Super Bowl spread this year

(The Center Square) – The Super Bowl has become something like an annual holiday for Americans full of football, food and beverages, but the recent spike in food prices means catering a Super Bowl gathering will cost Americans more than ever.

While pricing data isn’t available for all the typical brands, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data show food prices have soared in the past two years, outpacing the increased prices on other goods and service.

According to that data, which was released in January, food prices rose 10.4% over the past year.

For instance, deviled eggs may be off limits since egg prices have spiked in the last year, rising a whopping 59.9%.

“The remaining major grocery store food groups posted increases ranging from 7.7 percent (meats, poultry, fish, and eggs) to 15.3 percent (dairy and related products),” BLS said.

Alcohol has risen as well. BLS data for all urban consumers showed “beer, ale, and other malt beverages at home” rose 8.6% over the past year while alcoholic beverages overall rose nearly 6%.

Cheese dip may be a bit too pricey this year for some consumers. “Cheese and related products” rose 12.8% last year.

Fruit and vegetable platters will be more costly as well with fresh fruit and vegetable prices rising 6.4%.

Americans may be tempted to skip the fresh food and go for frozen, but frozen and freeze dried prepared foods rose 15% in the past year. And the snack category saw an 11% increase as well.

Americans ordering takeout this Sunday will not avoid the higher prices. BLS data shows the “food away from home” index rose 8.3%.

There are some bright spots for American football fans. The cost of chicken wings, for instance, has declined according to a report from Wells Fargo. Chicken overall, though, has risen in cost.

Burgers may also be a good choice as well, since uncooked ground beef rose 0.7% last year, according to BLS .