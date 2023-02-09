Read full article on original website
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
fox7austin.com
Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez
A benefit was held in San Marcos for Sandra Soto whose house burned down. The fire comes as Soto continues to search for answers in the loss of her daughter 13 years ago.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom Seguin home near the Guadalupe River
How much will you pay for this ranch-style home in Seguin?
'Heavier than what we can handle' | Austin Disaster Relief gets thousands of requests for cleanup
MOUNTAIN CITY, Texas — When the ice storm hit, Mountain City residents Pauline and Ron Tom were left with a yard filled with downed limbs and branches that kept piling up for two days. "It's like God doing the finish work, bringing down what was left over. We started...
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Man to serve 36 years in prison for 2019 murder
On Jan. 23, a man pleaded guilty to murder for a June 2019 incident. He was then sentenced to serve 36 years in state prison.
'It's just inexcusable and it's heartbreaking' | More former Bowie High School students talk about alleged abuse in federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — More legal issues are surfacing for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) and a long-time drama teacher. We are now hearing from two former Bowie High School students who joined a federal lawsuit against AISD in January. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported on a...
Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’
The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
‘This is a complete nightmare’: Family of missing man last seen on Rainey Street hold vigil
The vigil will take place February 11 at 6pm in Chicano Park. A flyer for the vigil states that John "is presumed to have drowned in Lady Bird Lake."
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in college sports
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. He made the comments during an interview billed as a “fireside chat” with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
Body identified after search for car that plunged into river from I-10
The crash occurred early Thursday morning.
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
fox7austin.com
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
CBS Austin
APD investigating after one person was shot in East Austin
The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in east Austin early Monday. Police say they responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. to the intersection of Cameron Road and E Anderson Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person with a non-life threatening gunshot...
crossroadstoday.com
Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero
CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
KSAT 12
UT student arrested for taking pictures under shower stalls at dorm hall, police say
AUSTIN – A University of Texas at Austin student was arrested for taking pictures of others under a shower stall at a dorm hall, campus police say. UT police said that before noon on Tuesday, they received a call about a suspect taking pictures at Jester West Hall. The...
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
