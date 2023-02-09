ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

KXAN

Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’

The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in college sports

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he would back legislation banning transgender student athletes from competing on a collegiate level. “This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports,” Abbott said at the Young America’s Foundation Freedom conference in Dallas. He made the comments during an interview billed as a “fireside chat” with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
TEXAS STATE
US105

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigating after one person was shot in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in east Austin early Monday. Police say they responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. to the intersection of Cameron Road and E Anderson Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person with a non-life threatening gunshot...
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero

CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
CUERO, TX

