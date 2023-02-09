Change location
See more from this location?
Spokane, WA
KHQ Right Now
'Courtney will forever be linked with Gonzaga': Former coach, teammates reflect on Vandersloot's impact ahead of jersey ceremony
By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review,8 days ago
By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review,8 days ago
Some of Courtney Vandersloot’s best assists will never make the record books. When Haiden Palmer arrived at Gonzaga during fall 2010, she’d already played a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0